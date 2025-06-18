Osun: Obidient Movement appoints interim state coordinating council

The Obidient Movement on Tuesday announced that it has concluded all necessary arrangements to build a pacesetting political structure aimed at deepening grassroots mobilisation and citizen participation across Osun State.

The newly appointed State Coordinator for the movement, Engineer Sunday Olowu, made this known in a statement issued in Osogbo.

Engineer Olowu’s appointment, along with those of 19 others, was officially announced in a letter dated May 20, 2025, by the National Coordinating Council (NCC) of the Obidient Movement.

The letter, signed by the National Coordinator of the movement, Dr. Tanko Yunusa, described the newly named leaders as interim members of the State Coordinating Council (SCC), charged with steering the affairs of the movement in the state.

According to the NCC, the appointments reflect confidence in the individuals’ capacity, commitment, and character to lead with integrity as the movement continues its mission to mobilise citizens for a better Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the list of interim SCC members includes: Engr. Sunday Olowu (State Coordinator), Mustapha Adebayo (Secretary), Muhydeen (Auditor), Odesanya Kole, Engr. Adewale Adepoju (Director, Communication), Dr. Fikayo Adeoye Oyewale (Director, ICT), Architect Segun Babalola (Director, Mobilisation), Professor Olusegun Cicosema (Director, Political Engagement), Engineer Olawuni Semiu (Director, Research), Mrs. Olasumbo Oladipo Taofikat (Financial Secretary), and Professor Tolulope Fakokunde (Treasurer).

Others are Ibitayo Segun Olusanya (Volunteer Coordinator), Mrs. Ronke Olawoye (Women Mobiliser), Adekunle Sikiru (Deputy Coordinator, Osun West), Bunmi Afolabi (Deputy Coordinator, Osun Central), Animashaun Abass Olalekan (Deputy Coordinator, Osun East), Mrs. Afolabi Labo Banke (Assistant Secretary General), Miss Sadiq Sarat (Deputy Women Mobiliser), Minister Akomolafe Emmanuel (Youth Mobiliser), and Olorkor Emmanuel (Deputy Youth Mobiliser).

In the letter, the NCC highlighted the core responsibilities of the SCC: “As members of the SCC, you are entrusted with the collective responsibility of driving the movement’s mission in your state,” it read. Appointees are to support local strategy execution, engage stakeholders, and ensure all actions reflect the movement’s core values—service, justice, inclusion, and people-first leadership.

The appointments, described as interim, will be periodically reviewed based on performance, engagement, and overall impact.

He said the appointees are also expected to confirm their acceptance of the roles by signing and returning a formal acknowledgement via a designated online link.

Dr. Yunusa reaffirmed the movement’s commitment to democratic participation and urged the new Osun SCC to work as a united front.

“The Obidient Movement is mobilising Nigerian citizens at all levels of society to participate in building a New Nigeria. We are confident that these leaders will uphold the vision and carry this mission forward in Osun State,” he said.

However, Engineer Olowu assured that his leadership would be guided by the values of service, inclusion, and accountability.

“This is not just a role—it’s a responsibility. We’re building a movement that speaks directly to the people, especially the underserved. Our goal is to awaken political consciousness and create space for civic engagement that truly reflects the spirit of a New Nigeria,” he said.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE