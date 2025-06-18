Invest more in media, NANS urges Gov Soludo

The National President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Olushola Oladoja, has urged the Governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Charles Soludo, to invest more in media engagement in order to better project his Solution Agenda across the state.

Oladoja made the call during a facility tour of the governor’s projects at the newly constructed Anambra Government House, Awka, alongside his executive members on Tuesday.

The NANS President, who hailed Soludo as the best governor the state has produced since its creation in 1991, also visited the newly constructed Solution Fun City, Awka, where he commended the governor for the reconstruction of the Amawbia/Nise/Agulu/Nanka/Ekwulobia/Uga dual carriageway, among other ongoing projects across the state.

According to the NANS President, “When we came in here I was forced to tell the Managing Director of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority ACTDA, Dr Ossy Onuko, that the governor has to work more on the media because he has been doing great in this state and most of us who are not from this state don’t even hear about these great achievements. So he should invest more in the media. I assure you, if this new government house is not the best in Nigeria, it should be one or two. With these great achievements I and my executive members have witnessed today, the NANS leadership under my watch will support and ensure that the governor is reelected for the second term come November 8, 2025 governorship election to enable him accomplish his vision of making Anambra a livable and prosperous state in Nigeria.”

Oladoja once again applauded the governor for the impressive structures and other infrastructural developments across the state, describing them as “unprecedented” since the creation of Anambra.

Also speaking, the Managing Director of Awka Capital Territory Development Authority (ACTDA), Dr Ossy Onuko, while commending the NANS leadership for the tour, explained that the governor’s achievements were not targeted at the November 8 gubernatorial election but are part of his broader commitment to delivering the dividends of democracy to the people.

He stated further that the governor’s efforts in Anambra were not for personal gain but rather to give back to the people in appreciation of their continued support.

The tour was guided by Dr Onuko and had in attendance members of the Anambra Solution Students Movement and some members of the state’s ruling party, the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

