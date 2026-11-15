10 common causes of numbness, tingling in hands and feet

Have you ever experienced a prickling sensation in your fingers after sleeping on your arm or felt as though your feet were covered in tiny needles after sitting in one position for too long? These sensations are commonly described as pins and needles.

Numbness and tingling can affect different parts of the body, but they are particularly common in the hands, fingers, legs and feet. They may occur briefly when pressure is placed on a nerve or develop repeatedly because of an underlying medical condition.

While occasional pins and needles usually disappear after changing position, persistent or recurring symptoms may indicate nerve damage, poor circulation, vitamin deficiencies or other health problems.Understanding the possible causes can help people recognise when medical attention is necessary.

In this article, Tribune Online highlights 10 common causes of numbness and tingling in the hands and feet.

Diabetes

Diabetes is one of the major causes of nerve damage, particularly when blood glucose levels remain poorly controlled over time. Prolonged exposure to high blood sugar can damage nerves and the small blood vessels that supply them. This may lead to a condition known as diabetic peripheral neuropathy.People with this condition commonly experience tingling, burning sensations, numbness or pain in their feet and legs.

The symptoms may eventually affect their hands and arms. In some cases, the affected person may lose the ability to feel pain, heat or injuries properly. This increases the risk of unnoticed cuts, burns and foot ulcers. People living with diabetes should have their blood glucose levels monitored and report new or worsening numbness to a healthcare professional.

Vitamin B12 deficiency

Vitamin B12 plays an important role in maintaining healthy nerves and producing red blood cells. When the body does not have enough vitamin B12, the protective covering around nerves may become damaged. This can interfere with the transmission of signals between the brain and different parts of the body.Symptoms may include tingling in the hands and feet, numbness, muscle weakness and difficulty maintaining balance.

People at increased risk include those with certain digestive conditions, people who have undergone some stomach or intestinal surgeries, and individuals who follow diets that do not provide adequate vitamin B12 without appropriate supplementation. A blood test can help identify the deficiency. Treatment depends on its cause and may involve dietary changes or vitamin B12 supplementation.

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Carpal tunnel syndrome

Carpal tunnel syndrome occurswhen the median nerve, which passes through a narrow space in the wrist called the carpal tunnel, becomes compressed. The condition commonly causes numbness, tingling and pain in the thumb, index finger, middle finger and part of the ring finger.

Some people experience symptoms mainly at night or wake up with numb hands. Others may notice weakness when gripping objects, holding a phone or performing activities that involve repeated wrist movements.

Carpal tunnel syndrome can be associated with pregnancy, diabetes, arthritis and repetitive hand activities. Treatment may involve wrist splints, activity adjustments, medicines or other interventions recommended by a healthcare professional.

Nerve compression in the neck or back

Nerves that travel from the spine to the arms and legs can become compressed or irritated.

This may happen because of a herniated disc, age-related changes in the spine, injury or narrowing of the spaces through which nerves pass. When a nerve in the neck is affected, a person may experience pain, numbness or tingling that travels into the shoulder, arm or hand.

Compression of nerves in the lower back may produce similar symptoms in the buttocks, legs or feet. Some people also experience weakness or pain that travels down one leg, a condition commonly associated with sciatica.

The location and pattern of symptoms often depend on which nerve is affected. Persistent symptoms should be assessed by a healthcare professional.

Poor blood circulation

The nerves in the hands and feet depend on an adequate supply of oxygen-rich blood to function properly. Conditions that reduce blood flow may therefore contribute to numbness, tingling or unusual sensations in the affected areas.

Peripheral artery disease, for example, develops when arteries supplying the limbs become narrowed, often because of fatty deposits. It may cause leg pain during walking, cold feet, changes in skin colour and, in more advanced cases, wounds that heal slowly.

Poor circulation may also occur with other vascular conditions. Sudden numbness accompanied by a cold, pale or painful limb requires emergency assessment because it may indicate an acute loss of blood supply.

Alcohol-related nerve damage

Excessive or prolonged alcohol l consumption can damage peripheral nerves. This condition, known as alcoholic neuropathy, may cause tingling, burning pain, numbness and weakness, particularly in the feet and legs.

Alcohol can also contribute to poor nutrition and deficiencies of vitamins needed for normal nerve function, making nerve damage more likely. Symptoms may develop gradually and become more noticeable over time. Reducing alcohol intake and seeking medical care can help address contributing factors, although established nerve damage may not always be completely reversible.

Thyroid disorders

The thyroid gland produces hormones that help regulate metabolism and several important body functions. An underactive thyroid, medically known as hypothyroidism, can sometimes contribute to numbness and tingling.

This may occur through effects on peripheral nerves or by increasing the risk of conditions such as carpal tunnel syndrome. Other symptoms of hypothyroidism may include tiredness, unexplained weight gain, constipation, dry skin and increased sensitivity to cold. A healthcare professional may recommend thyroid function tests to determine whether an abnormality is contributing to the symptoms.

Abnormal electrolyte levels

Electrolytes are minerals in the body that help regulate nerve signals, muscle function and fluid balance. Important electrolytes include calcium, potassium, sodium and magnesium.

When their levels become too high or too low, normal nerve and muscle activity can be affected. This may cause tingling, muscle cramps, weakness or, in more serious cases, abnormal heart rhythms and seizures.

Electrolyte disturbances may occur because of severe vomiting or diarrhoea, dehydration, kidney disease, certain medications or other medical conditions. Blood tests can help identify these abnormalities, and treatment depends on the specific electrolyte involved and the underlying cause.

Raynaud’s phenomenon

Raynaud’s phenomenon is a condition in which small blood vessels, particularly in the fingers and toes, temporarily narrow in response to cold temperatures or emotional stress. This reduces blood flow to the affected areas and can cause numbness, tingling, pain and changes in skin colour.

The fingers or toes may turn white, then blue, before becoming red as blood flow returns. Not everyone experiences all three colour changes.

Episodes may last from a few minutes to longer periods, depending on the severity of the condition. Keeping the hands and feet warm and avoiding known triggers can help reduce attacks. People experiencing frequent, severe or worsening episodes should seek medical assessment.

Certain medications and medical treatments

Some medicines can affect the nerves and cause numbness, tingling or other unusual sensations. Certain chemotherapy drugs are well-known causes of peripheral neuropathy. Other medicines, including some antibiotics and drugs used to treat particular infections or seizures, may also cause nerve-related side effects.

The likelihood of developing symptoms depends on the medicine, dose, duration of treatment and individual risk factors. If numbness or tingling begins after starting a new medicine, inform the prescribing healthcare professional. Do not stop a prescribed medicine or change its dose without medical advice.