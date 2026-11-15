Tinubu tasks universities on innovation to drive Nigeria’s development

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on Nigerian universities to move beyond the award of academic degrees and focus on producing skilled professionals, independent thinkers, innovative entrepreneurs and responsible citizens capable of addressing the country’s development challenges.

Tinubu, who made the call at the 10th Convocation Ceremony of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL), held at Felele Campus, Lokoja, said the rapidly changing world of technology and artificial intelligence had made it imperative for universities to constantly review their curricula and teaching methods to prepare graduates for emerging opportunities.

The President, who was represented at the occasion by the Vice-Chancellor Federal University Oye-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Professor Joshua Olalekan Ogunwole, said Nigeria’s youthful population presented a significant opportunity for national development, stressing that the country’s ability to harness the potential of its young people depended largely on the quality of education they received.

He noted that universities must equip students with the knowledge, practical skills and innovative capacity required to adapt to changing labour market demands and contribute meaningfully to national growth, urging Nigerian universities to make research more responsive to the everyday needs of society, citing agriculture, healthcare, electricity and environmental challenges as areas requiring practical academic solutions.

According to him, his administration considers investment in education as one of the most important investments Nigeria can make, hence the implementation of the Nigeria Education Sector Renewal initiative to expand access to quality education and strengthen technical and vocational training, science, technology and digital learning.

President Tinubu, while highlighting the role of the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) in reducing financial barriers to higher education, particularly for students from disadvantaged backgrounds, disclosed that as of September 2026, about N3.577 billion had been disbursed to beneficiaries of the Federal University Lokoja under the scheme, comprising N1.767 billion for institutional fees and N1.810 billion for students’ upkeep.

The President added that available records showed 15,408 applications for institutional-fee support and 14,655 applications for upkeep support, describing the figures as evidence of the scheme’s contribution to easing the financial burden on students and their families.

He urged the university management to sustain effective coordination with NELFUND to ensure that eligible students received timely information and support.

Speaking on staff welfare and industrial harmony, Tinubu said his administration had signed a new agreement with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and concluded agreements with other academic and non-academic unions, assuring that his administration would continue to work through the Federal Ministry of Education and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) to improve institutional infrastructure, staff welfare and the overall quality of university education.

Earlier, the Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University Lokoja (FUL), Professor Gbenga Ibileye, charged graduands of the institution to uphold intellectual independence, integrity and competence while deploying their knowledge and skills to address societal challenges.

Ibileye, who urged the graduates not to allow easy access to information to undermine their ability to think critically, question assumptions, and investigate issues before reaching conclusions, stressed the need for the graduands to combine professional competence with integrity, noting that success without ethical responsibility could become a source of harm rather than progress.