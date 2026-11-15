2027: Prosecute electoral violence suspects or face legal offensive, SERAP warns INEC

A seven-day ultimatum has been issued to the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Professor Joash Amupitan, to obtain police case files on people arrested for electoral and political violence linked to the 2027 general election campaigns and prosecute them under the Electoral Act 2026.

The ultimatum was issued by a Lagos-based rights group, Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP), through a letter dated November 14, 2026, and signed by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare, who also asked the electoral body to work with the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to secure all relevant investigation materials, review them through its legal officers, and promptly prosecute suspects where evidence establishes offences.

The anti-corruption and human rights organisation’s request came consequent upon a string of reported attacks since campaigns formally kicked off on August 19, 2026, including the most recent incident on November 12, when suspected armed men disrupted an NDC town hall meeting in Oregun, Lagos, during which a journalist, Samuel Adebanjo, was allegedly assaulted and his equipment seized.

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According to SERAP, the Lagos attack is part of a disturbing nationwide pattern.

Documented incidents, SERAP stated, include the obstruction of NDC presidential candidate Peter Obi’s convoy in Benue State on

September 8; attacks on an NDC ward meeting and a separate PDP rally in Enugu State on September 12; an attack on the convoy of ADC senatorial candidate, Herberta Okonofua in Edo State on October 6; attacks on NDC supporters during Chinyeaka Ohaa’s campaign activities in Enugu on October 10, which left one supporter dead; an attack on supporters of Accord governorship candidate, Oriyomi Hamzat in Ibadan on October 14, resulting in one death; an attack on NDC candidate, Rollins Offia-Nwali’s convoy in Ebonyi State on October 22, which reportedly killed one person and injured three; an attack on AAC presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore and his team in Ado-Ekiti on October 30; and attacks on Peter Obi’s convoy in Calabar on November 4 and an NDC procession in Asaba on November 7, the latter reportedly leaving one person dead and five injured.

The group insisted that these incidents have caused deaths, injuries, property destruction, and attacks on journalists, warning that failure to prosecute suspected perpetrators could encourage further attacks and deepen impunity.

SERAP referenced Section 148(2) of the Electoral Act 2026, which, according to it, provides that prosecutions under the Act must be undertaken by INEC’s legal officers or legal practitioners appointed by the Commission.

The human rights organisation further pointed to Section 96, which prohibits political parties, aspirants, and candidates from organising armed groups or using force to advance political objectives, and Sections 97 and 120, which criminalise threats of violence and disorderly conduct at political meetings.

The group equally urged Amupitan to invoke Section 83 of the Act to demand explanations from political parties suspected of involvement in prohibited conduct and to impose prescribed fines on parties that fail to comply.

According to SERAP, “INEC has a clear statutory responsibility to prosecute electoral offences and ensure that those responsible are held to account, regardless of their political affiliations or positions.

“Effective prosecutions would send a clear message that no individual, political party, candidate, or group is above the law.”

It warned that if the Commission fails to act within seven days of receiving the letter or its publication, it shall take all appropriate legal actions to compel INEC to discharge its statutory responsibilities.

SERAP based its request on Nigeria’s constitutional guarantees of free expression, assembly, and political participation, as well as the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.