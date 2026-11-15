2027: Why we can’t endorse any politician or political party – League of Imams

League of Imams and Alfas in Yoruba Land (Rabitah tul Aimma wal hulammai fii biladi Yoruba) has declared that it will not or cannot declare support for any politician or political party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The league made the declaration during the opening of a 3-day conference it organised for Imams, Alfas, political officeholders, and traditional rulers.

The event, themed “The responsibilities of politicians and electorate during and after electoral process,” was held in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, on Saturday.

It was attended by the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor of Oyo State, Engineer Seyi Makinde, APM gubernatorial candidate in Oyo State, Hon. Abimbola Adekanmbi, his Deputy, Mr Open Salawu, and the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP in the State, Alhaji Hazeem Gbolarumi.

The event was also attended by Chairman, Board of Trustees of the League, Sheikh Muhammad Habibullah Adam Abdullahi El-Ilory, President of the league, Sheikh Jamiu Kewulere, Chief Imam of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulganiy Abubakar, Alfa Agba of Ibadanland, Sheikh Abdulbari Adetunji, Grand Mufti of Yoruba Land, Sheikh AbdulRasaq AbdulAzeez Ishola, Secretary General of the, League, Sheikh Mustapha Oseni Adewale Hamzat and Chairman, Oyo State Pilgrim Welfare Board (Muslim Wing) Sheikh Hashim Atere and Professor Kamil Olosho.

Others are: Aare Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Daud Akinola, Soun of Ogbomosoland, Oba Afolabi Olaoye, Onigbeti of Igbeti, Oba Bashir Abioye, Professor Amidu Sanni, Professor Adam Surajudeen and Iyalode Adini of Yorubaland, Alhaja Sedeekat Aderibigbe and other notable Islamic clerics, scholars and other Muslims from Oyo, Osun, Ogun, Ekiti, Lagos and Ondo States.

Speakers who spoke on behalf of the league explained that the league is not a political party but a gathering of Islamic clerics.

Abdullahi El-Ilory, while addressing the gathering, explained that the league cannot declare support or announce any candidate or political party as its preferred candidate for the forthcoming general elections.

He said that Islamic clerics are not politicians and their work is not to campaign for any politician or political party.

He insisted that the only thing the league can do is to join Nigerians and pray for the country to have good leaders.

He said, “We are religious leaders; we are not politicians, but we are the fathers of politicians. We will not declare support for any political party or politicians.

“We, the League of Imams and Alfas in Yorubaland, cannot declare support or announce our support for any politician or political party. We can only pray to God for Him to give us credible leaders”.

Kewulere, in his contribution, noted that the focus of clerics should be to guide the people and preach the religion of Islam.

He said, “We are not politicians. An Imam is not supposed to be involved in politics. Our focus should be to guide people and preach the religion of Islam in line with the Islamic principles”.

Ishola, in his contribution, explained that the programme was organised in order to ensure unity and cooperation among Muslims in Yorubaland prior to, during, and after the next general elections.

Makinde, while addressing the gathering, urged Nigerians to see themselves as one.

He advised Muslim clerics not to allow people to use religion to confuse the forthcoming general elections.

Our correspondent reports that the 3-day event, which commenced on Saturday, is expected to end on Monday.