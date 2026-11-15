Tinubu has not fulfilled all 2023 campaign promises, but economy has improved — Edo commissioner

Edo State Commissioner for Information, Kazeem Afegbua, has acknowledged that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has yet to fulfil all the promises he made during the 2023 presidential campaign, but said his administration has made notable progress in improving the Nigerian economy.

Afegbua argued that despite the challenges and unfulfilled commitments, the president’s economic policies have helped stabilise key aspects of the economy and created room for further growth.

The All Progressives Congress chieftain made the remarks during an interview on ARISE News’ Morning Show on Sunday, where he assessed the Tinubu administration’s performance.

“Tinubu may have promised something in 2023 and not being able to fulfill them, but he has made a lot of remarkable improvement,” he said in essence, arguing that the president has added value to the economy.

Defending the administration’s economic reforms, Afegbua identified the removal of the petrol subsidy as one of Tinubu’s major decisions, noting that the president moved quickly to address longstanding challenges in the petroleum sector.

He said the administration’s willingness to confront the subsidy issue from the beginning demonstrated its commitment to tackling structural problems rather than postponing difficult decisions.

Afegbua also pointed to projected economic growth, improved macroeconomic stability and greater predictability in the foreign exchange market as developments that could strengthen investor confidence.

He said, “So, our projection is six percent and we are hoping that every other thing being equal, since he has started the last three and a half years, looking at the micro-economic stability, we can predict the dollar as it were and that’s also helping investors both local and foreign plan for their own economic engagement.

“We have put in place NELFUND to help indigent students through university education, we have devolved power to the local government level, and they enjoin allocation from the federation account.

“So, by the time we continue on this trajectory, the chances are that by the next four years we will have a better process of translating what we have at the micro level to the macro level and that will be for the benefit of Nigerians.”