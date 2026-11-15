APM flag-off signals readiness for Nigeria’s reset – Reps member

The member representing Ibadan North Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Folajimi Oyekunle (DON), has described the Allied Peoples Movement (APM) campaign flag-off in Oyo as a demonstration of the readiness of Nigerians for a new political direction.

Oyekunle, who spoke with journalists at the campaign flag-off held on Friday at Durbar Stadium, Oyo, said the large turnout reflected growing support for the APM’s vision of a national reset.

He said the gathering was a clear indication that both Oyo State and Nigeria were prepared for a genuine transformation.

According to him, the emergence of Governor Seyi Makinde and other APM candidates offered an opportunity to pursue the desired change in the country.

“The massive turnout at the campaign flag-off is a clear indication that our people are ready for a genuine reset, both in Oyo State and across Nigeria,” Oyekunle said.

He added that the party’s ambition went beyond winning elections, noting that its central objective was to change the country’s political and developmental direction.

“This is more than the commencement of campaign activities. It is a renewed commitment to a different direction for our country. Our objective is to reset Nigeria, and I am confident that Governor Seyi Makinde and other candidates of our party will champion this vision,” he said.

Oyekunle expressed optimism that the collective commitment of the party’s candidates and supporters would translate into the desired national transformation.