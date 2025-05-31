Osun 2026: APC chieftain, Akin Ogunbiyi, declares guber ambition

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Osun State, Dr Akin Ogunbiyi, on Saturday, declared his intention to vie for the governorship position in the 2026 election, expressing confidence that he has all it takes to steer the state towards progress if given the party ticket.

Ogunbiyi, who made the remark during his declaration in his hometown of Ile-Ogbo in Ayedire Local Government Area of the state, affirmed that he has the ability and capability to rapidly transform and strengthen the state.

He stated, “I am here to declare my intention to run for the governor of this state. If you look at history, you will know that Iwo has been marginalized and we’ve been in the Progressives for all these years without faltering.”

“Our focus has been on the Progressives, and we think now that our leader, the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, is no longer contesting, we think it is about correct for Iwo Federal Constituency to contest this election.”

“We are not just contesting. One thing is very clear. Iwo Federal Constituency, particularly Iwo township, is fully behind Akin Ogunbiyi. It is only when we got that consensus that we came out, and I’m coming out to declare my aspiration—not for fun, but to get the ticket of the party.”

“If you look at it now, within the federal constituency, there is no other candidate. Everybody is unified behind my aspiration.”

“We are in a competition, but by the grace of God, I have the capacity, capability, and all it takes to get the ticket of the APC.”

“If you look at my pedigree, you will know I have what it takes to rule Osun. This is not the first time I’m coming out. I’ve attempted twice, and it’s because I have the conviction that I have all it takes to rule Osun, and by the grace of God, we will rule Osun to the satisfaction of all the people.”

“If you look at the overall leader of the party, President Bola Tinubu, he is a democrat to the core. We can have as many candidates as possible—it doesn’t matter at this point in time. What matters is that at the appropriate time, the leadership will decide whether we will go for a primary or otherwise, but it can’t tear the party apart.”

“If truly all the aspirants are committed to the party and we have the singular aspiration for APC to take over the leadership of Osun State, that won’t tear the party apart.”

“I can assure you. All the people that have come out before now know each other, and I think I want to believe that our focus is the unity within the party, and it will be unthinkable for anybody to leave the party if he didn’t win the primary.”

“There are so many things that can be done correctly in the areas of agriculture, education, commerce, and tourism.”

“I am an entrepreneur, and I know what it is to have and manage resources. By the grace of God, I’m an employer of labour, and today, we have it on record that I have over 5,000 people working for me. We will ensure that we maximise the opportunities that we have in Osun State in every sector.”

“The present administration is using the huge money it is getting on road contracts. Who are the people who will live on the roads? As they are doing the roads, this federal constituency—it’s like it is not part of Osun State.”

“There is so much to be done, and nobody can do it all alone. I will need the cooperation of everyone to make a difference. But as for making a difference, look at my pedigree.”

On state local government autonomy, Ogunbiyi said, “The state government can keep fighting on the local government issue, but the law is very clear and certain. It is not only Osun where they seized the LG allocation. One of the things that the Tinubu government did that will actually aid development was to give autonomy to local government.”

“The way and manner in which the present government dispenses with the service of the current local government executives has been addressed in court,” he concluded.

