Kalu congratulates Otti on second year anniversary

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, on Saturday, congratulated Governor Alex Otti of Abia State on the second anniversary of his administration.

In a statement, Hon. Kalu noted the milestone and wished the governor continued success in his leadership endeavours.

The Deputy Speaker acknowledged the challenges that come with governance and expressed hope that the administration would continue to work towards the betterment of Abia State.

He emphasised the importance of collaboration between the legislative and executive arms of government to achieve developmental goals.

Hon. Kalu reaffirmed his commitment to working with the state government to drive progress and development in Abia State.

He expressed optimism about the potential for growth and improvement in the state’s fortunes under the current administration.

The Deputy Speaker, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of the state, looks forward to continued partnership and cooperation between his office and the state government to advance the interests of Abia and its people.

