Osun 2022: SDP members endorse Ogunbiyi

Members of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Osun State have endorsed the Accord Party governorship candidate, Dr Akin Ougnbiyi, saying he has the solution to Osun State’s problems.

The SDP members pledged their support to Dr Ogunbiyi and the Accord Party after a meeting in Osogbo on Wednesday.

While announcing the collapse of the party’s structure into the Accord Party, the party leaders from all the local governments in the state said they believed that the emergence of Dr Ogunbiyi as Osun State governor would birth a new order of peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

Speaking through their leader, Elder Femi Awe, the SDP members said they decided to collaborate with Accord Party in the forthcoming governorship election to move Osun State forward because of their love for the state.

Describing Dr Ogunbiyi, the Accord Party candidate, as a man with the solution to Osun State problems, Awe said, “We all can see what he was able to accomplish as a private businessman. Among all the contenders, he is the only one who has been able to build something up from the scratch. Osun State is near Ground Zero, so, we need someone who can build it up from the scratch. Ogunbiyi is the man who can do this for the state.

“Our decision to team up with Dr Ogunbiyi is for the good of the people of the state. So, we call on all voters in Osun State to join in this rescue mission to build a stronger, better and more prosperous state that we will bequeath to the coming generation.





“If anyone really loves Osun State and wants the best for it, they should join Dr Ogunbiyi and support Accord Party.”

In his response, Dr Ogunbiyi thanked the SDP members for their support and assured the people that with the mounting support received by the Accord Party daily, he would win the governorship election.

He assured the SDP members that he would not let them down.

“Together, we will build a better Osun State and make it the envy of other states in the country,” Ogunbiyi said.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE