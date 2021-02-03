Ortom bans appointees from 2023 campaign

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has placed a ban on all forms of campaigns by his appointees, either for themselves or for others ahead of the 2023 elections.

The Governor announced the ban on Wednesday while interacting with newsmen at Government House, Makurdi.

He said it is too early for any of his appointees to engage in campaigns or political consultations, as the 2023 polls are still two and a half years away.

The governor said that the present administration has the mandate to deliver good governance to the people and does not need distractions.

Governor Ortom said any of his appointees who fails to obey the directive will have to resign and concentrate on campaigning for 2023, stressing that it would amount to a conflict of interests to remain in government and be campaigning for political positions.

The Governor directed Secretary to the State Government, Professor Anthony Ijohor, SAN, to communicate the decision to all appointees.

According to him, “as from today, no member of my appointees be it Senior Special Assistant, Special Assistant, Commissioner, Principal Special Assistant or any nomenclature should campaign or handle the campaign for anyone.

“Anyone found will be asked to resign and I will monitor it, if anyone is found going against this directive, such person will be automatically dropped, I appointed you and have the power to remove you.”

