Professor Yahaya, former BUK lecturer dies at 75

Prof Dahiru Yahaya, a former lecturer and professor of History in Bayero University Kano, aged 75 died on Wednesday after a brief illness.

Alhaji Bashir Habib Yahaya, a relative to late Prof. Dahiru Yahaya, hinted that the late Professor of History would be buried on Wednesday at his residence in Ungogo town by 4 pm today in accordance with Islamic rites.

Prof. Dahiru Yahaya is survived by three wives, 22 children, many Grandchildren and relatives.

