A lone accident has claimed the lives of a truck driver and his conductor in Anambra State.

The accident happened at Azia Junction along Owerri-Ihiala Expressway in Ihiala Local Government Area of the State.

The State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Adeoye Irelewuyi, who confirmed the accident to journalists in Awka, said the accident occurred on Friday.

Irelewuyi said that the probable cause of the accident was speeding and loss of control.

He said that the crash involved an unidentified commercial driver of a Mercedes truck with registration number: XD131NSH involved in the fatal road crash.

“According to eyewitnesses, the driver was speeding, lost control of the vehicle, rammed into a big gutter by the roadside, and crashed.

“A total of two male adults, including the driver and conductor, were involved in the crash. Both of them were killed.

“The dead victims were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital Mortuary, Ihiala, by good Samaritans before the arrival of FRSC rescue team.

“However, the FRSC rescue team has removed the debris littered on the expressway, and normalcy in human and vehicular movement has been restored,” he said.

While sympathizing with the families of the dead victims, the Sector Commander warned motorists to desist from excessive speeding and drive within a safe speed limit they could control.

“Let’s drive to stay alive, road safety is everyone’s responsibility,” Irelewuyi said.