Oreofe Williams honours Bishop Oyedepo with new library

The seminar and convocation ceremony of 135 graduands of Film, Music and Marketing, at the City of Talent Academy of ace filmmaker, Oreofe Williams, may have come and gone, but the memories the event will linger on in the minds of the beneficiaries and dignitaries that graced the 2-day event.

The City of Talent (Awo Jesu), off Odo Ona Kekere junction, Ibadan, Oyo State, became a mecca of sort as ace filmmaker, Yemi Solade; gospel music star, Tope Alabi and Dr Doyin of the department of English, University if Ibadan, led others to grace the event.

The highpoint of the event was the commissioning of the state-of-the-art library in honour of the founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, Bishop David Oyedepo in the academy’s premises. The guardands and dignitaries wowed as Alabi commissioned and blessed the facility to the use of mankind.

Earlier in her speech entitled “Loyalty to Royalty, the “Logan to De” crooner, charged the graduands to be godly, respectful, committed, disciplined, supportive and always contribute to the success of their mentors.

“All these mentioned qualities guarantees one’s loyalty to royalty. I want to assure you all that you have learned from the best hands, and this will without doubt help you in your chosen career. I encourage you all to take a cue from the lifestyle of your mentor, Oreofe Williams and the sky will be your starting point,” she added.

Having moved with the impact of the academy on the younger generations, Tope Alabi, donated the sum of N500, 000 to the academy. She also expressed her delight on the newly launched library, noting that it was a welcome development as it will add great value to the academy and also to the community at large.

In his words, Solade, who took the students in a 2-day lecture, expressed his delight to be part of the programme, just as he noted that he was ready to partner and always support the academy with his wealth of experience.

In his remarks, Williams expressed his delight on the contributions of all and sundry towards the success of the event, just as he restated his commitment to continue to support youths with free skills and acquisitions to becoming resourceful in all ramifications.

