(OPINION) On Akeredolu’s deputy

When Agboola Alfred Ajayi was thrown up four years ago as the likely Deputy Governor to Arakunrin Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN), not a few were surprised. Many people didn’t see his nomination coming because he was not one of the loud gladiators around Akeredolu. He was too busy strategizing for Akeredolu than flaunting his influence. His resourcefulness fished him out because of the unprecedented roles he played in Akeredolu’s emergence as the flag-bearer of the All Progressives Congress.

His outstanding support and performance wowed Akeredolu so much that he confessed that ‘God will be angry with him if he fails to use Agboola as his deputy.’ This unassuming politician didn’t become a political phenomenon by sudden flight. His meteoric rise to political and public reckoning is down to his humility, selflessness and uncommon generosity to all and sundry. When you are looking for a politician with the widest reach/network in Ondo State and across the Niger, Agboola is your man. When you are thinking of a politician with unprecedented goodwill based on humility and generosity, Agboola is your best bet in Ondo State. When you are searching for a shrewd administrator and manager of resources with magic who wants to turnaround the fortunes of the State, Ajayi is the right man for the job.

The Kiribo-born administrator turned politician was not born with a silver spoon; rather, he attained stardom by a dint of hard work, passion for industry, and above all, unshaken belief in the power of providence in human lives. Agboola has not only proven the efficacies of these time-tested values in his carriage and demeanour, but he has also continued to take them to bear on the younger generation. Money and power, our people do say, intoxicate more than alcohol. But Agboola’s ways of life have shattered that assumption. Despite his numerous exalted positions, he has remained his humble self; even at the peak of unwarranted deprivations, harassment, intimidation and attacks. But let no one test his resolve; the gentility of a lion is not that of cowardice. Ajayi is merely slow to anger and very careful with words not to be on the wrong side of history.

Ajayi’s goodwill cuts across all political divides because he is a selfless giver that doesn’t discriminate. His house in Abuja is christened Ondo-House because all that is required for you to be treated like royalty is for you to claim you are from Ondo State. Either Agboola is at home or not, your nativity of Ondo State grants you unfettered access to his house. You will be well catered for, fed and given transport fare back home. All of these make Agboola be uniquely different from other politicians in Ondo State. Even as a Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi’s office and house are accessible to all.

When most of his followers couldn’t get an appointment under the Akeredolu-led government, he placed some of them on monthly salary to placate them. When the SUBEB (State Universal Basic Education Board) contracts were rolled out, the Governor, Deputy, SSG and cabinet members were given various number of slots. Agboola called some of his followers again and distributed these contracts among them, where two or three persons were joined to execute a contract and share the profit. He went a step further to provide alternative companies for the beneficiaries who couldn’t get registered companies with up-to-date valid documents. Everyone involved, including yours truly, went home thanking God and Agboola at the end of the contractual process as we received and enjoyed the profit on the contracts. Unfortunately, this SUBEB contract is part of what the government is using to blackmail Agboola Ajayi now.

Agboola continues to make the best of every God’s given opportunity by delivering on his mandate with assiduous dexterity. It has been difficult to impeach Agboola Ajayi because he is a friend to a majority of members of the House of Assembly and several cabinet members in Akeredolu’s government. One good turn deserves another, they say. Agboola radiates love and will do anything for the wellbeing and best interest of Ondo people. His compassion makes it difficult for him to remain silent while the people suffer. It has never been about Agboola’s personal/selfish interest but about the good of the generality of our people. Agboola’s governorship will liberate and reposition Ondo State.

According to Rt. Hon. Victor Olabimtan, “Agboola Ajayi is a quintessential politician. A politician who brings people around. A politician of politicians. He mixes well. A man of the people. When you are with him, you find joy. He is a politician who gives easily, and he doesn’t discriminate. He cuts across board. He has built bridges and I know he would go places by the grace of God… I thank him for being loyal to Ondo State.” This quotation captures Olabimtan’s over two decades’ experience and relationship with Agboola Ajayi. There are no better words to describe the person of Agboola Ajayi, because Olabimtan speaks the minds of millions of the people of Ondo State. Agboola’s street credibility is presently second to none in Ondo State’s politics. We cannot afford to dim the candle.

