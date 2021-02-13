OPC urges Yoruba unity to tackle insecurity in S\West

As the security situation in South-West Nigeria degenerates by the day, National President of Oodua People’s Congress (Reformed), Oludare Adesope has called on people of Yoruba race and various self-determination groups in the region to be united and find a common solution to the menace.

He said the best time to be united more than ever before is now to prevent further loss of lives, maiming, kidnapping and destruction of property including farms which have been the order of the day in the region lately.

Adesope made the call in a statement made available to Tribune Online, saying the senseless killings, maiming, kidnapping of Yoruba people right on their lands and wanton destruction of their property by the criminal herdsmen must have to be stopped permanently.

He said Yoruba people across ages are not only peace lovers and accommodating but also non-discriminating against any other tribes living with them, but that they would not because of these virtues continue to live together with their enemies, who are causing them sorrow and anguish.

While explaining that OPC (Reformed) as a group had made several calls and shown its intention to President Muhammadu Buhari to take action if he fails to secure lives and property of people of the South-West, he said it is surprising that all the calls yielded no positive result.

Lamenting the situation, he said, “It is not only sorrowful but also annoying that our people are being attacked, kidnapped, killed, maimed, and women raped and property destroyed by the criminally- minded Fulani herdsmen and yet the president is doing virtually nothing to stop the atrocities.”

Adesope however, commended Sunday Adeyemo popularly known as Sunday Igboho for his courage to stand up to fight for the Yoruba race, saying OPC(reformed) and all its members are not only in support of his action but solidly behind him in the fight to restore permanent peace in Yoruba land.

“And we won’t relent on this struggle until we all achieve the vision to get rid of these common criminals completely out of our territory,” he vowed.

Recalling the period when the President closed all the border posts with the neighbouring countries in the south and left those in the north opened, he said that singular action led to a mass influx of Fulani herdsmen into the south, and particularly South-west and consequence of this is the endless atrocities being perpetrated against peaceful and law-abiding people of the region.

He said the situations have made many to be living in fear at home, in the farms, markets, and also on transit across the region just because of fear of being attacked by killer herders.

“But we members of OPC (Reformed) are ready to put our lives on the line for the safety of Yoruba people and their property including farms and we are also imploring everyone to join in the fight by giving out useful information that can help in achieving the vision,” he stressed.

