The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi has pledged his support for next month’s Drum festival (Ayan-Agalu) to be staged in Canada.

The Ooni endorsed the maiden edition of the festival in his response to a letter inviting him to the event.

The Ayan-Agalu (Drum) Festival, themed: “Rejigging Yoruba Cultural Heritage as Catalyst for National Unity, Progress and Development – The Ayangalu Example”, is scheduled for July 28, in Ontario, Canada.

The monarch noted that the festival, which has its root in the kingdom of Ife, South Western Nigeria, is a symbolic presentation of Yoruba culture, particularly in relation to our social life, religion, monarchy and other core aspects of our existence.

In expressing his strong support for the success of the event, Oba Ogunwusi recommended the event to all keen on promoting the various aspects of Yoruba culture.

The monarch, in the letter, wrote: “I write with great delight to endorse the inaugural The Drum (Ayan-Agalu) Festival scheduled to hold in Canada.

“I hereby congratulate my son who is the convener of the initiative, Prince Segun Akanni, and his team for their efforts in celebrating the prestigious Yoruba and indeed African culture.”

In the wake of receiving the commendation letter, the convener of the Drum Festival, Prince Segun Akanni, expressed his excitement, describing the Ooni’s endorsement as a majestic fillip that will contribute to the success of the event.

Earlier, the Prime Minister of Canada, Honourable Justin Trudeau; Premier of Ontario, Honourable Doug Ford and many Canadian eminent personalities had sent goodwill messages to congratulate the promoter and also endorse the forthcoming cultural fiesta.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Oyedepo, Enenche, others not fake for supporting Obi – Primate Ayodele

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has cautioned Nigerians from referring to Bishop Oyedepo, Pastor Paul Enenche, and…





WEEK BRIEF: Tinubu Presidency, fuel subsidy saga and NLC war drums

On May 29, Bola Ahmed Tinubu became the 16th president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He was sworn in as President of Nigeria by…

Why I sacked Auxiliary as PMS boss — Makinde

Following the clash of interest that ensued between the former Chairman of disciplinary committee of the Park Management System in…

I met my wife virgin at 21 — Isreal DMW

Superstar Davido’s aide, Isreal Afeare aka Isreal DMW, has responded to critics who were trolling him over his…

The fuel subsidy issue

DURING his inauguration speech, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu announced that the era of…

SERIE A: Victor Osimhen becomes first African to win Capocannoniere award

In a historic achievement Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has become the first African footballer to…