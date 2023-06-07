The Edo State Government has unveiled the newly refurbished and converted Edo State University Teaching Hospital located at Auchi town in Etsako West Local Government Area of the state with the commencement of a 3-day free medical services to the people.

The state Deputy governor, Rt. Hon. Com. Philip Shaibu, while unveiling the hospital on behalf of the state governor, Godwin Obaseki, stated that the former Auchi general hospital has been redesigned, equipped and fortified to serve the medical needs of not just the residents but Nigerians in general.

He said the hospital would begin the three days free medical care for the benefit of the people irrespective of tribe, religion or ethnicity and urged the people to avail themselves of the opportunity of medical care services.

According to him,”the importance of the teaching hospital was to provide quality healthcare delivery and well-being to the people of Edo State in particular and Nigerians in general”.

In his remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Emmanuel Aluyor, said that one of the aims of the teaching hospital is to foster an environment of collaboration and mutual learning.

He further stated that the three days free medical care services is in line with the university teaching hospital Corporate Social Responsibility for the communities of Auchi, Iyamho and Ivioghe in Etsako West and East respectively.

Prof. Aluyor however promised that the university’s management will do everything possible to ensure that the hospital is positioned to a level where it would be globally competitive.

