Only divine intervention can solve Nigeria’s myriad of challenges ― Bauchi governor

Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir. has stressed that it is only divine intervention by God through fervent prayers by Nigerians that can solve the myriad of challenges facing the country particularly the issue of insecurity.

The governor made the assertion on Saturday during a one-day prayer rally organized by the State Chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) held at the CAN centre in Rafin Zurfi saying that effective prayer is what can open the gate of the mercy of God.

Represented by the Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abubakar Y Suleiman, Bala Mohammed called for the joining of hands by people of the state irrespective of ethnoreligious differences in praying to God for quick intervention.

The governor who quoted several verses in the Bible said that the two main religions believe in the supremacy of God the more reason going back to God is the only remedy to insecurity and other challenges facing the country.

While commending CAN for organizing the prayer rally, he said that the program cannot have come at a better time than now when all hands must be on deck to salvage the deteriorating insecurity situation in the country, saying though that Bauchi State remains the safest in the North-East sub-region.

He also appealed to the Christian community in the state to embrace the ongoing vaccination against COVID-19 infection, stressing that the vaccine has no serious negative effects when taken.

Earlier in his address, Bauchi State CAN Chairman, Rev Dr Abraham Damina Dimeus declared that: “The world is on the verge of collapsing because the atrocities are at the increase and we cannot sit down and watch the situation deteriorate in our days without swinging into action. What we are doing today is to cry to God for mercy and to help restore back to us our lost glory.”

Dimeus said that: “I call on Church leaders and our adherents to keep praying until this problem of kidnapping, armed banditry, Boko Haram militants, poverty, cultism, political crisis, land disputes and all their cohorts seized. God is watching the Church and also depending on the Church to proffer a solution to our lingering challenges through prayers. We should therefore pray without ceasing.”

