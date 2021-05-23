NCPC boss warns pilgrim leaders, managers against politicising spiritual exercise

As Christians prepared for the 2021 pilgrimage to the Holy land, Christian leaders responsible for the exercise in Nigeria have been advised not to politicise the spiritual exercise.

Addressing leaders and managers of pilgrimages from all the states of the nation via zoom meeting at the conference hall of the Commission, the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev Yakubu Pam, frowned at misguiding tendencies of those misleading the people about the trip to Jordan.

According to Rev Pam, the commission was working round the clock to ensure a smooth airlift of pilgrims to Jordan as soon as the President approved the revalidation of the dollar.

“We hope by next week or so if the President approves our revalidation of the dollar, we hope to undertake the trip as planned, but if otherwise, our earlier date of flag off billed for 29 May will not be feasible,” he said.

The conference of states’ meeting was summoned to update the Executive Secretaries of the 36 states and the FCT on the state of readiness of the 2020 Holy pilgrimage to the Kingdom of Jordan this year and some urgent developments arising as the deadline for airlift of the intending pilgrims drew nearer.

Briefing conferees on the preparations so far being put in place, Rev Amos k. Yohanna, the NCPC Director of operations told them that each intending pilgrim was expected to undergo three folds of COVID-19 tests forty-eight hours before taking off.

He said two of the tests would be done in Nigeria and one when they arrived at the Amman International airport.

He said the commission has put in place an ICT team that will be on the ground at each point to carry out such exercise alongside officials of the health department to do the testings.

Rev. Amos said: “Each intending pilgrim will pay N55,000.00 (at once) to the lab assigned to your state before samples are collected for both the departure and post-arrival tests.

“Post arrival test should be conducted on the seventh day of return to Nigeria. State Boards should organise how pilgrims will gather in one place for the test,” he explained further.

According to him, there will be tests in Jordan with payments ranging from $41.00 or N18,000.00 pre-departure payments at check- into Atlasjet, the carrier on arrival at Amman airport.

He further disclosed: “Each intending pilgrim is to be covered by Travel Insurance for COVID-19 treatment and other emergencies which are expected to be done by state’s boards a week before departure.

Speaking on behalf of all attendees, Chairman of the Conference of States and Chairman Taraba State Board Chairman, Rev Magaji, said they were prepared for the journey to the Kingdom of Jordan and assured the ES of maximum cooperation.

At the end of the meeting, it was all agreed that a week or two be extended for the trip as they anticipate the Presidents revalidation of the dollar.

