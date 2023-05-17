One person has been reportedly killed by gunmen suspected to be kidnappers in Kwara state.

According to findings by the NIGERIAN TRIBUNE, the gunmen also abducted three persons in the process.

It was gathered that the incident happened around Ijara Isin in the Isin local government area of the state on Tuesday.

However, sources around the area said that scores of people were abducted by the gunmen.

One source gave the name of the deceased person as Adeyemi of Pamo Isin.

He also advised, “People in the Isin local government area of the state to avoid travelling between Ijara and Isanlu roads”.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, of the Kwara State Police Command, who confirmed the incident, said that “one person was killed and three others still missing according to the information available”.

Okasanmi added tha “policemen were drafted to the scene since yesterday”.