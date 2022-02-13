One killed in cult clash in Imo

A cult clash has claimed the life of a young man in Akalovo Emekuku in Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State.

The incident occurred Saturday night when a cult group identified as ‘Bakar’ clashed with another rival cult group over supremacy in the community.

The Imo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, CSP Michael Abatham, confirmed the incident to the Nigerian Tribune on Sunday.

He said the deceased member of a cult group identified as Darlington Nzubechi Akabuwo aka ‘Gbakado’ was killed by another rival cult group.

The PPRO said that the deceased had a matchet cut on his head and he died as a result of the injury sustained.

He said that no arrest was yet to be made but added that the incident is already under investigation.

Abatham said that one locally made pistol was recovered at the scene, adding that the cult groups had already deserted the place before a police team could arrive.

He said that the Police team on arrival carried the corpse of the deceased to an undisclosed mortuary.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

‘Officials initially offered to help but when the number of able-bodied citizens at the centre increased, they left us unattended to’

With the imminent disconnection of the SIM cards of Nigerian phone users who failed to enroll for the National Identification Number (NIN) registration, This report unearths the unsavoury treatment of persons with disabilities at NIMC enrolment centres in the six South-West states which is in disobedience of the provisions of the Disabilities Act and other laws.

Court Awards Nnamdi Kanu N1 Billion Over Invasion Of His Home By Military, Asks FG To Apologise

Justice Benson Anya of the Abia State High Court sitting in Umuahia on Wednesday awarded the sum of N1 billion to the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu, over the 2017 invasion of his Afara Ukwu home by the military.

Why Ogun Tops List Of ‘Yahoo Boys’ In Nigeria ― Governor Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has said that the presence of many educational institutions in the state was one of the factors why the state tops the list of internet fraudsters popularly known as ‘Yahoo boys’ in the country.