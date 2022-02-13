Kwara constitutes 12-person inter-religious council

Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq has constituted a 12-member Inter-Religious Council (IREC) comprising elder statesmen, women and clergies drawn from the Muslim and Christian communities in the state.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, the council, an advisory body, is to promote religious interaction, understanding and harmony between the two principal faith, communities in the state.

It is recalled that controversy over the use of hijab (headgear) among public school children in Kwara State again resurfaced a few weeks ago as the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Kwara State Muslim Stakeholders and the state government engage in claims and counterclaims over the issue.

Same crisis brewed between March/April 2021 within the Ilorin metropolis, culminating into the vandalization of churches and mosque, while many casualties were also recorded.

A few weeks ago, crisis erupted in Oyun Baptist High School (OBHS) and other mission schools in Oyun and Offa local government areas in the state as teachers in the schools reportedly sent away hijab-wearing female students, just as the state government reaffirmed the use of hijab by willing Muslim schoolgirls in all categories of public schools in the state.

The chairman of the IREC is the Emir of Shonga and renowned peace advocate, Dr Haliru Yahya Ndanusa. Other members are former Grand Khadi, Justice Idris Haroon; Justice Olatunji Bamgbola; Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Islam) Zubair Ibrahim Dan Maigoro; soon-to-be-named Special Assistant to the Governor on Religion (Christianity); former Commissioner of Education and FOMWAN leader Hajia Halimat Yusuf; former Permanent Secretary Dr Mrs Rhoda Ajiboye; Dr Soburu Alaaya; Venerable Moses Lasisi Abegunde; Professor Mrs Feyi Grace Adepoju; Elder Stephen Wole Oke; and director Ministry of Special Duties, Ishola Maryam Idowu (Secretary).