One person died and two were injured in a multiple-vehicle accident that occurred on Wednesday morning along Ota-Idiroko road.

This was disclosed by the Ogun State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Anthony Uga, in a statement made available to newsmen.

The FRSC boss said the accident involved a blue mini truck with registration number BDG 340 XZ, a truck with no registration number, and an IVECO Tipper marked AAA 969 ZY.

It was gathered that the mini truck and the truck with no registration number rammed into the stationary IVECO Tipper while descending a slope on the Idiroko side of Arobieye, Iju Bridge.

Uga said the two vehicles plunged into the river, resulting in one casualty and two individuals being seriously injured.

The FRSC boss attributed the cause of the accident to a mechanical fault.

Uga urged truck drivers to always ensure that their vehicles are in good condition before putting them on the highway.

