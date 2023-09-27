The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts, and Culture in Cross River State, Hon. Abubakar Ewa, announced substantial achievements within less than four months of assuming office in the sector.

Speaking at the event held at the main bowl of the Cultural Centre, Calabar, on Wednesday to commemorate World Tourism Day, Ewa assured that the government would continue to create a conducive environment for tourists to explore and enjoy.

“The present administration, in its season of prosperity, is tourism-friendly. We will strive to surpass the standards set by the World Tourism Organisation,” the Commissioner assured.

He mentioned that about 250 ad hoc staff of the Obudu Ranch Resort have been absorbed into permanent positions, and their salary arrears have been cleared.

He further remarked, “Others who have served as artists in the Department of Culture & Heritage for the past 15 to 20 years have also been absorbed into the civil service.”

He also assured adequate partnerships with relevant security agencies in the state to maintain a crime-free environment.

Giving a background on the event, the Commissioner explained that World Tourism Day is celebrated annually on September 27 to encourage people worldwide to explore the beauty and diversity of the planet while promoting the responsibilities associated with it.

In his goodwill message, the Managing Director of Cross River State Tourism Bureau, Mr Ojoi Ekpenyong, announced to the gathering that the State Government has approved a support grant of N1m each to ten selected hotels as part of deliberate efforts to revitalise the tourism sector in the state.

Ekpenyong called on other stakeholders to join the government in revitalising and reinventing the sector in a sustainable manner to create more employment opportunities and generate more revenue for the state.

In a keynote address, University Don, Prof. Bassey Esu, described the theme as apt, urging tourism practitioners to always promote eco-friendly practices.

He argued that such practices are achievable through adherence to international best standards in the sector, benefiting individuals, the environment, and society at large.

Urging the government to formulate better policies for the sector in line with the Millennium Development Goals, Esu also called on tourism practitioners to enhance their skills for better prospects.

In his presentation on Cross River State Tourism and the way forward on Green Investment, Chairman of Carnival Commission, Sir Gabe Onah, noted that key components of tourism development in any country involve adhering to responsible and sustainable tourism practices.

Onah, who highlighted that Cross River is on trial to build the tourism face of Nigeria, emphasised that tourism will thrive when the private sector actively participates in its development and the government fulfils its role as a policy driver.

Responding to the Governor’s support to ten hoteliers in the state, the State Coordinator of the Federation of Tourism Association of Nigeria (FTAN), Mr Charles Ogar, thanked the Governor for the generosity and promised to judiciously use the grant.

He further appealed to the government to create access roads, water, and air transport to take tourists to various tourism sites in the state.

The event featured a drama sketch by the State Cultural troupe titled “Green for a Better Life,” as well as a panel discussion by stakeholders in the tourism industry.

