The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Gwabin Musa, extends his felicitations to the members of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) on the occasion of this year’s Eid-El-Maulud celebration, and he urges prayers for the unity and progress of our dear nation.

This was conveyed in a statement released to Defence Correspondents in Abuja by the Acting Director of Defence Information (DDI), Brig-Gen Tukur Gusau.

According to him, “It is an opportunity to thank the Almighty Allah for His blessings, protection, and guidance, especially as He continues to protect us through these difficult and challenging times.”

“This year’s Eid-El-Maulud celebration is an opportunity for members of the AFN to embody the virtues of the Holy Prophet Mohammed and pray for the unity and progress of our dear nation.”

“As a significant segment of society, the AFN will continue to commit itself to ensuring peace and stability in our country. It is our prayer that through the commitment of all Nigerians, the Almighty God will see us through our daunting security challenges.”

The CDS urges all Muslims to pray fervently to the Almighty Allah for peace and progress in the country and wishes all a happy and peaceful celebration.

“The CDS takes this opportunity, once again on behalf of members of the AFN, to affirm our unalloyed loyalty to constitutional democracy under His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Mohbad’s procession: Why we fired tear gas at Lekki Tollgate — Lagos Police

Lagos Police Command has revealed reason for firing canisters at some residents at Lekki Tollgate who stormed…

FCTA revokes Peter Obi, 164 others’ lands





High-profile individuals, including the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, and former…

Why eating two bitter kolanuts daily is beneficial for men — Study

Researchers, in a new study, said bitter kola because of its kolaviron content can protect against…

10 big lies told by Tinubu-led administration — Atiku’s Spokesman, Shaibu

Following claims made by the presidency in recent times that were later found to be inaccurate, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on…

#BBNaijaAllStars: I got betrayed by my team, they sold my votes — Whitemoney

Whitemoney, a former BBNaija ‘All Stars’ housemate, has shared insights into the challenges he faced during…

Why Tinubu must sack his US lawyer

When Chief Obafemi Awolowo died in 1987, amid a deluge of musical tributes in his honour, a line among…