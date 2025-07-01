One dead in Ibadan auto crash

Another auto crash has claimed another life at the Soka area in Oluyole’s local government area of Ibadan, Oyo.

The incident comes barely a week after a similar occurrence that claimed the lives of no fewer than five persons including the driver of the Micra cab.

Nigerian Tribune gathered that the lone accident involved a Toyota Camry car with a Lagos registration number.

Its driver, as reliably informed lost control of the car while descending the slope towards the Iwo road end of the Lagos expressway and subsequently ran into the media while trying to avoid a stationary truck.

Our source added, “The driver hit a roadside culvert before crashing into a stationary trailer left behind from last week’s accident.

“The man died on the spot”.

Meanwhile, road users have called on the relevant authorities to proffer a lasting solution to the occurrence of road mishaps in the Soka area.

“The road mishap has become a daily occurrence at the Soka area of the Lagos expressway.

“We are calling on the Federal government to station the officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission, (FRSC) at that particular spot.

Also, the place should be declared a no-parking area for commercial drivers and other road users.