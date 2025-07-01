FROM LAGOS TO GLOBAL RECOGNITION: How Abiola David Abiola Is Transforming the World of Data Engineering and Analytics

In a groundbreaking achievement for both Nigeria and the African continent, Abiola David Abiola has been named Africa’s first-ever Databricks MVP, joining a prestigious league of only 55 experts globally. Yet beyond this historic honour lies a deeper narrative—that of a seasoned data engineering and analytics expert whose technical leadership is shaping the future of digital intelligence across borders.

Born in Lagos, Abiola’s journey into data wasn’t charted through the most obvious path. A graduate of Olabisi Onabanjo University in Economics, he began his career in 2014 at Reddington Hospital. It was there, amidst spreadsheets and performance dashboards, that he discovered the transformative power of Microsoft Excel.

“I saw Excel not just as a tool but as a lens—something that could reshape decisions, uncover insights, and even save lives,” he reflects.

That realization sparked a deep dive into analytics, setting him on a course that would redefine his life—and inspire thousands.

Over the years, Abiola has emerged as one of the most influential voices in data engineering, publishing dozens of articles, tutorials, and thought leadership videos on topics ranging from modern data pipelines to real-time analytics with Apache Spark and Microsoft Fabric.

He is a trusted authority on platforms like Databricks, Microsoft Fabric, Excel, Power BI, Snowflake, Google Cloud Platform and Python, and has trained and mentored many professionals across the world through technical workshops, mentorship programs, and targeted outreach. His work has directly impacted critical national infrastructure, including cybersecurity dashboards at National Grid, UK, further demonstrating the societal value of his expertise.

His popular YouTube channel and LinkedIn posts regularly demystify complex technical topics, helping thousands of practitioners worldwide build confidence in data engineering and analytics.

Abiola’s reach isn’t confined to the screen. He has spoken at premier global conferences—from Excel Days Bulgaria and Excel Weekend Brazil to the Excel Virtually Global Conference—where he has delivered high-impact presentations on topics like data advanced Excel functions, formulas, architecting scalable pipelines, real-time data streaming, and complex data migration. His sessions are not only technical masterclasses but also inspirational roadmaps for aspiring data professionals.

His work as an educator has also reached academic institutions: at AMOS Sports Business School (London campus), he taught statistics using Excel to over 190 French students, while his Excel training at the University of Westminster has become a recurring highlight for many aspiring analysts.

Abiola’s accolades are as diverse as his technical range. He was awarded the Microsoft Excel MVP in 2020, the Microsoft Fabric MVP in 2024, and now, the Databricks MVP in 2025—a trifecta few in the world can claim. He is also a two-time recipient of the C# Corner MVP award, recognizing his contributions to software engineering and .NET technologies.

The Databricks MVP designation, awarded by the $43 billion data and AI powerhouse, honours community leaders who are shaping the future of data. For Abiola to be the only African among fewer than 10 countries represented worldwide sends a powerful message: African technologists can—and do—lead on the global stage.

More than an award-winner, Abiola is a builder of bridges—between continents, communities, and careers. His collaborations with institutions like Lagos State University, University of Benin, and Federal University of Technology, Owerri, have helped equip young Nigerians with world-class data skills, all delivered at no cost through grassroots initiatives.

“To me, education and empowerment are the true rewards of success,” he says. “When I see a student go from struggling to leading data conversations with confidence, that’s legacy.”

As he looks ahead, Abiola envisions a future where African data talent is not the exception but the norm at global firms and conferences. He’s working to build pipelines of opportunity, advocating for investment in technical education, modern data infrastructure, and pan-African mentorship networks.

His message to the next generation?

“If a boy from Lagos can engineer his way into the halls of Databricks, Microsoft, and beyond—then there is no limit to what young Africans can achieve. The future of global tech includes us.”