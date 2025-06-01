NNPP chieftain mourns Kano athletes killed in auto crash

In the aftermath of the devastating road crash that claimed the lives of 20 athletes from Kano, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, a Southwest chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), has joined the growing number of national figures mourning the tragic loss.

The athletes, who were returning from the National Sports Festival held in Abeokuta, Ogun State, died when the bus conveying them plunged off the Dakatsalle Bridge in Kura Local Government Area of Kano State on Saturday.

The incident has since thrown the state—and the Nigerian sporting community—into deep sorrow.

In a heartfelt condolence message addressed to Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf and the families of the deceased, Ambassador Ajadi expressed shock and deep grief over what he described as “an unspeakable tragedy that has befallen not just Kano State, but the soul of our nation.”

“My heart bleeds for the young and promising athletes whose lives were cut short in such a painful and untimely manner,” Ajadi said.

“These were not just sportsmen and women—they were symbols of hope, discipline, and national unity. Their death is a monumental loss to our country.”

Ambassador Ajadi, who was the NNPP gubernatorial candidate in Ogun State during the 2023 general election, is well-known for his philanthropic initiatives and youth empowerment programs. Drawing from his deep concern for Nigeria’s youth and public safety, he called on both federal and state governments to take immediate action to improve the country’s decaying road infrastructure.

“We cannot continue to lose our best and brightest on roads that should have been fixed decades ago. This is a wake-up call. The Dakatsalle Bridge, like many other neglected structures across the country, is a death trap. We need action, not just words,” he added.

He also decried the lack of proper transportation infrastructure for athletes, pointing out the need for Nigeria to emulate developed nations in the way it treats its sporting talents.

“This ugly and avoidable incident could have been averted if good amenities and a conducive environment were provided for our talents. Our talents deserve good mobility like flights, which is the standard mobility that governments of developed countries provide for their athletes,” he said.

Ajadi went further to emphasise that the deceased athletes should not be forgotten or treated as mere casualties. Instead, he called for national recognition of their sacrifice.

“These young athletes should be acknowledged as heroes and heroines who died in the service of the nation. They are martyrs of Nigerian sport and unity,” he stated. “The federal government, alongside Ogun and Kano State governments, should provide for the families of the deceased and ensure that posthumous honors are awarded to them.”

The crash, according to eyewitnesses, occurred when the driver lost control of the bus near the aged and narrow bridge—an infrastructural relic that has long been the subject of public concern. Emergency responders and local residents quickly mobilized to rescue survivors, who are now receiving treatment at Kura General Hospital.

Ajadi echoed this sentiment in his message, describing the athletes as “ambassadors of peace and excellence who died in the line of duty.”

“Their sacrifice must not be in vain. Let us honor their memory not only with mourning but with reforms—real, sustainable reforms in the areas of athlete welfare, road safety, and national infrastructure,” he emphasized.

He further called for a national moment of silence during future sporting events and urged sports federations, the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, and fellow political leaders to support the bereaved families beyond mere condolences.

As black ribbons and mourning banners rise across Kano’s sporting centers, the cries for justice and accountability grow louder. For now, families weep, a state mourns and a nation reflects—hoping this tragedy spurs long-overdue change.