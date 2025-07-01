FG launches $40m ICT revolution project in 10 varsities

The Federal Government on Tuesday formally inaugurated the Information and Communication Technology (ICT) development, known as Blueprint-ICT-Dev Project, a $40 million initiative designed to digitally transform 10 selected Federal universities across the country.

The Blueprint-ICT-Dev Project backed by a $40 million credit facility from the French Government through its agency, the Agence Française de Développement (AFD) aimed to strengthen institutional ICT infrastructure, enable hybrid and cross-border learning, improve education data systems for evidence-based policymaking, promote technical and vocational education through digital tools, and expand digital education in underserved communities.

Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, speaking at the project launch, hosted by the National Universities Commission (NUC) said the Blueprint-ICT-Dev Project is not simply a technological upgrade but a strategic investment in the future of Nigerian education.

He said the latest intervention targets higher education specifically on building smart campuses, promoting hybrid learning, improving research infrastructure, and embedding digital systems across universities.

He said: “Blueprint-ICT-Dev Project stands as a powerful example of the sort of strategic partnership we urgently need as a region to revitalise and future-proof education in Africa.

“Not too long ago, we all witnessed the devastating effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on our education system. While universities around the world swiftly shifted to online learning, many of our institutions faced prolonged closures, resulting in significant disruptions to teaching and learning.

“This initiative is not happening in a vacuum. It aligns squarely with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, which prioritises inclusive growth through human capital development, innovation, digital transformation, and educational reform,” he said.

The event was attended by key stakeholders, including the French Ambassador to Nigeria, representatives of the French AFD, Vice-Chancellors, and development partners.

Coordinator, Special Projects in NUC, Dr. Joshua Attah, explained that the project comprises two major components, saying component 1, which has an allocation of $38m, is for the development of ICT in selected Nigerian universities to improve the quality of teaching and learning while component 2, with an allocation of $2 million, is the elaboration of a National STEM Transformation Strategy for Nigerian universities.

He recalled that the origins of the project date back to 2018, when the NUC developed a revitalisation blueprint for Nigeria’s university system, identifying ICT as the linchpin of meaningful reform.

Out of 26 federal universities established before 2011, 10 were selected through a competitive process that included proposal assessments and site visits.

The selected universities include the University of Calabar in the South-South; University of Nigeria, Nsukka and Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka in the South-East; University of Ibadan and Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife in the South-West; Federal University of Technology, Minna, and University of Jos in the North-Central; University of Maiduguri and Modibbo Adama University, Yola in the North-East; and Bayero University, Kano in the North-West.

These institutions, according to the Minister of Education are expected to serve as Centres of Excellence in ICT integration and education innovation, especially in teacher training, digital skills, online learning, and research management.

Also speaking, the Executive Secretary of NUC, Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, expressed optimism that it is already exploring additional funding avenues to expand the initiative to more universities.

“In line with this vision, I urge all universities, both those participating in the Blueprint-ICT-Dev Project and those awaiting future phases, to begin the automation of institutional processes, including but not limited to:

Staff and student data management, online processing of academic results and transcripts, and digitised governance and administration workflows.

“I also urge all Vice-Chancellors to view the Nigerian Research and Education Network (NgREN) as more than just a broadband network, but rather as the digital lifeline of our academic community,” he added.

The French Ambassador to Nigeria, Amb. Marc Fonbaustier described the launch of the Blueprint Project as “a decisive leap forward in Nigeria’s pursuit of inclusive, innovative, and future-ready education.”

He reaffirmed the commitment of the French Government towards providing necessary support for the development of education in Nigeria.

He noted that the project represents not just an investment in infrastructure, but in people, systems, and institutional transformation.

Speaking in the same vein, AFD Country Director, Xavier Muron, highlighted the strategic alignment of the Blueprint with AFD’s commitment to strengthening higher education, fostering digital and entrepreneurial skills, and driving governance reform.

“This project is more than a milestone, it is a reflection of our shared vision to develop ICT-driven solutions that serve both academic and socio-economic goals,” he said.