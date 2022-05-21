One dead as 2-storey building under construction collapses in Lagos

Latest News
By Dayo Ayeyemi - Lagos

One person has been declared dead and another rescued alive in fresh building collapse in Lagos State.

The structure, a two-storey building  under construction has just collapsed under the torrential rainfall at Freeman Road, Lagos Island.

According to the information on the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA)’s platform, one rescued alive and another body was recovered dead.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Lagos State Fire Service are just arriving the scene.

 Details later….

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

HOW TO START AN ONLINE BUSINESS WITH NO MONEY

You might also like
Latest News

FCTA seeks vacation of judgement extending Area Council Chairmen’s tenure

Latest News

2023: Oyo South senatorial aspirant tours Ibarapa zone, meets PDP stakeholders

Latest News

Appeal Committee upholds Kaduna APC delegate congresses

Latest News

WHO recommends physical activities to tackle Non-Communicable Diseases

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More