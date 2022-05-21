One dead as 2-storey building under construction collapses in Lagos

One person has been declared dead and another rescued alive in fresh building collapse in Lagos State.

The structure, a two-storey building under construction has just collapsed under the torrential rainfall at Freeman Road, Lagos Island.

According to the information on the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA)’s platform, one rescued alive and another body was recovered dead.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) and Lagos State Fire Service are just arriving the scene.

Details later….

