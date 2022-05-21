Ogbomoso-Iseyin road completion: Community honours former Oyo Assembly lawmaker, Olaniyan

The Omojoda community in Iseyin, Iseyin local government in Oyo State on Friday, presented an award of honour to a former member and Majority Leader of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Hon. Waheed Olaniyan.

According to the community, the award of honour to Olanuyan is in recognition of his contribution to the construction of the Ogbomoso-Iseyin road while serving as a member of the Oyo State House of Assembly.

The idea of the road project was mooted during the reign of the late former governor of Oyo State, Chief Christopher Adebayo Alao-Akala, but was later abandoned by the administration of late governor Abiola Ajimobi.

The community in a statement made available to journalists and signed by the Baale Omojoda, Alhaji Afeez Ajikanle, said they realised that apart from late Alao Akala whose government came up with the plan to construct the 76-kilometre road, the incumbent governor Seyi Makinde that has flagged off the construction of the road on Wednesday, Olaniyan, who was a key player at the State House of Assembly then should be given a worthy recognition as a mover of the idea, who first brought the attention of the State Government to the new road by moving for its construction highlighting various economic, educational, social and health benefits derivable from the new road.

“We organised the programme to appreciate our incumbent governor, Mr Seyi Makinde for deeming the road worthy of economic importance, which led to its construction.

“Honourable Waheed Olaniyan has contributed to this project from the period of mooting the idea of the project as a notable member of the Oyo State House of Assembly then, but we are happy he is alive when it has come to fruition with yesterday’s flag-off of the project by the governor.”





