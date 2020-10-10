OndoDecides2020: INEC posts 2549 results out of 3009 units

The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has posted 2549 results so far out of 3009, as at 8.00 pm. Central collation centre may open earlier than expected.

Using the new technology of Z-Pad, which allows results to be uploaded directly from the polling units to the umpire’s website where they will be accessible to the general public, as at 8.00 p.m. when Tribune Online checked the website, results had trickled in from polling units across all the 18 Local Government Areas, LGAs. of the state.

Ondo State, according to INEC delimitation, has a total of 3009 polling units.

The use of Z-pad began with the bye-election in Nasarawa State and the technology was used in the September 19 governorship election in Edo State.

