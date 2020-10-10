Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surpass 60,000 with 111 new infections

Nigeria recorded 111 new cases of COVID-19, on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 60,103.
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via Twitter, noting that 51,711 patients have been discharged from 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.
It also added that 1,115 deaths have so far been reported.
“On the 10th of October 2020, 111 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
“Till date, 60103 cases have been confirmed, 51711 cases have been discharged and 1115 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.
“The 111 new cases are reported from 11 states- Plateau (32), Lagos (23), FCT (15), Osun (11), Ogun (9), Oyo (6), Imo (4), Bauchi (3), Kaduna (3), Yobe (3), Rivers (2),” the NCDC said.
See the breakdown of cases by state below;
Confirmed Cases by State
|States Affected
|No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)
|No. of Cases (on admission)
|No. Discharged
|No. of Deaths
|Lagos
|19,909
|4,455
|15,250
|204
|FCT
|5,805
|501
|5,225
|79
|Plateau
|3,536
|505
|2,998
|33
|Oyo
|3,299
|706
|2,553
|40
|Rivers
|2,661
|121
|2,481
|59
|Edo
|2,635
|25
|2,503
|107
|Kaduna
|2,487
|59
|2,387
|41
|Ogun
|1,936
|167
|1,741
|28
|Delta
|1,803
|17
|1,737
|49
|Kano
|1,740
|11
|1,675
|54
|Ondo
|1,638
|57
|1,545
|36
|Enugu
|1,289
|102
|1,166
|21
|Kwara
|1,050
|43
|982
|25
|Ebonyi
|1,042
|4
|1,008
|30
|Abia
|898
|18
|872
|8
|Osun
|895
|62
|815
|18
|Katsina
|894
|2
|868
|24
|Gombe
|883
|111
|747
|25
|Borno
|745
|4
|705
|36
|Bauchi
|710
|9
|687
|14
|Imo
|583
|20
|551
|12
|Benue
|482
|59
|413
|10
|Nasarawa
|469
|131
|325
|13
|Bayelsa
|401
|4
|376
|21
|Jigawa
|325
|6
|308
|11
|Ekiti
|323
|5
|312
|6
|Akwa Ibom
|295
|9
|278
|8
|Niger
|261
|7
|242
|12
|Anambra
|250
|12
|219
|19
|Adamawa
|248
|23
|208
|17
|Sokoto
|162
|0
|145
|17
|Taraba
|106
|11
|89
|6
|Kebbi
|93
|1
|84
|8
|Cross River
|87
|4
|74
|9
|Yobe
|79
|5
|66
|8
|Zamfara
|79
|1
|73
|5
|Kogi
|5
|0
|3
|2
#OndoDecides2020: I Have Not Withdrawn, Says Agboola
A document titled “Withdrawal from Ondo 2020 gubernatorial race” making the rounds that Mr Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) in the ongoing Ondo gubernatorial election has stepped down is fake and should be disregarded.
#OndoDecides2020: Pandemonium In Akure Polling Unit As Gunmen Disrupt Voting
Pandemonium erupted in Akure on Saturday morning, as gun-wielding men suspected to be political thugs invaded a polling unit located at unit 4, ward 4, Ijomu/Obanla, in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.
Nigeria’s cases surpass 60000
COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months
Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.
According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18.
