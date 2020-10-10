Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surpass 60,000 with 111 new infections

Nigeria recorded 111 new cases of COVID-19, on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 60,103.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via Twitter, noting that 51,711 patients have been discharged from 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It also added that 1,115 deaths have so far been reported.

“On the 10th of October 2020, 111 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 60103 cases have been confirmed, 51711 cases have been discharged and 1115 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 111 new cases are reported from 11 states- Plateau (32), Lagos (23), FCT (15), Osun (11), Ogun (9), Oyo (6), Imo (4), Bauchi (3), Kaduna (3), Yobe (3), Rivers (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 19,909 4,455 15,250 204 FCT 5,805 501 5,225 79 Plateau 3,536 505 2,998 33 Oyo 3,299 706 2,553 40 Rivers 2,661 121 2,481 59 Edo 2,635 25 2,503 107 Kaduna 2,487 59 2,387 41 Ogun 1,936 167 1,741 28 Delta 1,803 17 1,737 49 Kano 1,740 11 1,675 54 Ondo 1,638 57 1,545 36 Enugu 1,289 102 1,166 21 Kwara 1,050 43 982 25 Ebonyi 1,042 4 1,008 30 Abia 898 18 872 8 Osun 895 62 815 18 Katsina 894 2 868 24 Gombe 883 111 747 25 Borno 745 4 705 36 Bauchi 710 9 687 14 Imo 583 20 551 12 Benue 482 59 413 10 Nasarawa 469 131 325 13 Bayelsa 401 4 376 21 Jigawa 325 6 308 11 Ekiti 323 5 312 6 Akwa Ibom 295 9 278 8 Niger 261 7 242 12 Anambra 250 12 219 19 Adamawa 248 23 208 17 Sokoto 162 0 145 17 Taraba 106 11 89 6 Kebbi 93 1 84 8 Cross River 87 4 74 9 Yobe 79 5 66 8 Zamfara 79 1 73 5 Kogi 5 0 3 2

