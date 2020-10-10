Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases surpass 60,000 with 111 new infections

Top NewsCoronavirus
By Faith Adeoye
Nigeria’s cases surpass 60000

Nigeria recorded 111 new cases of COVID-19, on Saturday, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 60,103.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) made this known via Twitter, noting that 51,711 patients have been discharged from 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

It also added that 1,115 deaths have so far been reported.

“On the 10th of October 2020, 111 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.

“Till date, 60103 cases have been confirmed, 51711 cases have been discharged and 1115 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 111 new cases are reported from 11 states- Plateau (32), Lagos (23), FCT (15), Osun (11), Ogun (9), Oyo (6), Imo (4), Bauchi (3), Kaduna (3), Yobe (3), Rivers (2),” the NCDC said.

See the breakdown of cases by state below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos19,9094,45515,250204
FCT5,8055015,22579
Plateau3,5365052,99833
Oyo3,2997062,55340
Rivers2,6611212,48159
Edo2,635252,503107
Kaduna2,487592,38741
Ogun1,9361671,74128
Delta1,803171,73749
Kano1,740111,67554
Ondo1,638571,54536
Enugu1,2891021,16621
Kwara1,0504398225
Ebonyi1,04241,00830
Abia898188728
Osun8956281518
Katsina894286824
Gombe88311174725
Borno745470536
Bauchi710968714
Imo5832055112
Benue4825941310
Nasarawa46913132513
Bayelsa401437621
Jigawa325630811
Ekiti32353126
Akwa Ibom29592788
Niger261724212
Anambra2501221919
Adamawa2482320817
Sokoto162014517
Taraba10611896
Kebbi931848
Cross River874749
Yobe795668
Zamfara791735
Kogi5032

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#OndoDecides2020: I Have Not Withdrawn, Says Agboola

A document titled “Withdrawal from Ondo 2020 gubernatorial race” making the rounds that Mr Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party(ZLP) in the ongoing Ondo gubernatorial election has stepped down is fake and should be disregarded.

 

#OndoDecides2020: Pandemonium In Akure Polling Unit As Gunmen Disrupt Voting

Pandemonium erupted in Akure on Saturday morning, as gun-wielding men suspected to be political thugs invaded a polling unit located at unit 4, ward 4, Ijomu/Obanla, in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

Nigeria’s cases surpass 60000

COVID-19: Nigeria’s Deaths Last Week Lowest In Five Months

Last week’s record of seven COVID-19 deaths is Nigeria’s lowest in five months, Tribune Online analysis shows.

According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded fewer weekly deaths was the nine deaths recorded between April 12 and 18.

Nigeria’s cases surpass 60000

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

You might also like
Latest News

#OndoDecides2020: INEC posts 2797 results out of 3009 units

Latest News

#EndSARS: Makinde confirms death of Ogbomoso protester, Jimoh Isiaka

Latest News

IPPIS: FG directs VCs, bursars to stop salaries of non-complying staff

Top News

#OndoDecides2020: SSS identifies 27 danger spots

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. AcceptRead More