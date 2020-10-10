OndoDecides2020: INEC may declare election result before 10am on Sunday

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) may declare the result of the Ondo State governorship election held on October 10, earlier than expected, checks by the Nigerian Tribune, have revealed.

As 10.15 pm on Saturday, information on the INEC result collation portal indicated that the Commission had submitted results from 2,829 polling units out of the total number of 3,009 polling units in the state.

Also, out of the 18 Local Government Areas, LGAs where the election took place, 10 of the LGAs, have had their complete results submitted to the portal, through the innovative result collation technology, Z-Pad, deployed by the electoral umpire.

The 10 LGAs with full results as at the time of filing this report are Akoko South-West, Akoko North-East, Akoko South-East, Ose, Owo and Irele.

Other council areas include Ifedore, Idanre, Ileoluji/Okeigbo and Okitipupa.

The remaining eight LGAs have submitted more than 50 per cent of the polling units in their localities.

Akoko North-East final result announced by the LGA Collation Officer, As Professor A.O Adesoji, APC polled 16,572 votes as against the 8,380 votes scored by the PDP, while the third contending party, ZLP scored 3,532 votes.