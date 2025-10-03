Ondo to benefit as FG, EIB launch climate adaptation project 

…Ministry hails Aiyedatiwa’s relentless effort

The Ondo State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to tackling erosion and safeguarding vulnerable communities as it joined other stakeholders in Abuja for the official launch of the Nigeria Climate Adaptation Erosion and Watershed Project.

The project, supported by the European Investment Bank (EIB), was unveiled at the Congress Hall of the Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. The event drew key dignitaries including the Minister of Environment, Balarabe Abbas Lawal; officials from the EIB Regional Hub for West and Central Africa; National Project Coordinator, Engr. Anda Ayuba Yalaks; and representatives of participating states.

In his address, the Minister of Environment described the initiative as “a landmark step in Nigeria’s climate adaptation efforts.” EIB officials also noted that the partnership would strengthen resilience in erosion-prone regions and promote sustainable environmental practices.

Ondo State Commissioner of Environment, Dr. Tob Loko, according to a statement by Henry Johnson Olagundoye, praised the relentless effort by the state governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, disclosing that Ondo State is among the beneficiaries of the intervention, which will support watershed management, erosion control, and community-based adaptation programmes.

The state’s delegation was led by the Commissioner for Finance, Mrs. Omowumi Isaac, and the Commissioner for Environment and Chairman of the State Steering Committee, Dr. Tob Loko. They were accompanied by the Administrative Secretary of the Ministry of Environment, Mr. Olumide Kinga, and members of the State Project Monitoring Unit.

The project is expected to be rolled out across selected states with emphasis on sustainable land management, flood control, and the protection of fragile ecosystems.

The launch brought together policymakers, development experts, and civil society groups, all united in the drive to build stronger, climate-resilient communities across Nigeria.

