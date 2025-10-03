Withdraw Mandy Kiss’ appointment as anti-drug ambassador, NANS urges Lagos govt

The students’ body noted that while the LASKADA campaign is laudable, the choice of Ayomiposi as ambassador for such a role is both inappropriate and counterproductive.

Mandy Kiss, barely a few days before this appointment, publicly made statements about engaging in mass sexual activity in order to enter the Guinness Book of Records, remarks that went viral and generated national outrage.

Such a pronouncement, according to NANS, is inconsistent with the values of responsibility, dignity, and self-control that a public health campaign like LASKADA is meant to promote.

In a statement made available by the National Assistant Secretary-General of NANS, Adejuwon Olatunji Emmanuel, the association said: “The credibility of the messenger is as important as the message, and in this case, the messenger undermines the message.

“So, the decision by the Lagos State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mobolaji Ogunlende, to approve Ayomiposi’s appointment for the mentioned role raises serious questions about judgement and due process.”

NANS said further that: “Influence alone cannot be the basis for such a sensitive role. While it is true that young people listen to influencers, the right ambassadors must combine influence with credibility, education, and a track record of positive impact.

“There are countless educated young Nigerians – students, graduates, professionals, and responsible social media influencers – who command both visibility and respect, and who would have been far more deserving choices for this role.

“We strongly believe that this appointment sends the wrong message at a time when the government should be intentional about values, role models, and the future of Nigerian youth. By endorsing controversial figures with questionable conduct, the state risks trivialising the fight against drug abuse and eroding public trust in an otherwise noble campaign.

“To this end, the Lagos State government must immediately withdraw Mandy Kiss’s appointment as LASKADA Ambassador, and the Commissioner should apologise to Lagos residents, including students, parents, and youth advocates, whose trust in the campaign has been shaken.

“It is also important that a transparent selection process be instituted to ensure that future ambassadors are persons of integrity, credible, and capable of inspiring young people positively.

“So, we recommend that the state government engage credible students, reformed substance-abuse survivors, youth leaders, respected professionals, and social media figures with clean reputations who can speak with authority and integrity.

“As the voice of Nigerian students, NANS remains committed to supporting every effort aimed at curbing drug abuse. But we will never stand by and watch the struggle for youth development reduced to sensational headlines and misplaced priorities.

“The unity and health of our youth are too important to be gambled with. We call on the Lagos State Government to correct this error immediately in the interest of the campaign’s success and the credibility of leadership.”