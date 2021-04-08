Ondo South needs light

I want to appeal to Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to help restore power supply to Ondo South. Since December 2012, people from this area have suffered especially artisans who use more than 50 percent of their income to buy fuel, and this is eating into their revenue and promoting economic poverty.

Please sir, do something about this quickly. God will continue to make you great.

Also, the government should complete the 70,000 capacity ultra modern stadium in Akure because the Akure township stadium cannot host international matches.

We are rich in the sunshine state, we are in no way poor; some states in Nigeria can’t compete with Ondo state in terms of wealth and resources, yet, they have better stadiums, let our sun rise and shine.

In the area of road network, some areas in Ore town are so bad because Ore is a commercial place. Also, Igbotako Ode Irele Akotogbo Ode Erinje, Igbobini, Mahintedo, Agadagba Ayetoro Ilaje need attention.

Bamidele Akindele,

Lagos.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…