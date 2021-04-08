Schools’ safety and government’s self-defeat

IF there is a place where pupils should be safe, it is in school. The provision of this safety is now a herculean task for our governments whose major obligation is to guarantee the security of lives and property.

If the Federal Government of Nigeria said that it cannot secure all schools, this simply means that it cannot secure Nigerians from the monsters it made – the bandits.

The Education Minister of state, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba told parents to be vigilant because “we can’t secure all schools.” This is shocking. It is self-defeat. Nwajiuba also claimed that “almost all schools in the country are fenced.” Whether a school is fenced or not, the fact is that our schools need security, not the community volunteers who are armed with stick against the AK47 carrying bandits.

The minister affirmed this by saying that perimeter fencing by the community, are not too effective. In a country that cannot provide for its citizens a better environment to live or a conducive atmosphere or good infrastructures, yet the masses are not complaining and still, they are robbed of the confidence to take their wards to school.

It’s an affirmation of self-defeat for any government to say it cannot secure all schools. It would have been better if the FG listed the schools they can secure and the ones they can’t, so that we know what to do. If the government cannot secure and safeguard the only place where people acquire knowledge, it is building more potential threats.

I often ask myself, are these bandits more powerful, skillful than our troops? Are they untraceable or the government failed to perform its responsibility? of which it was enthroned? The governor of Zamfara claimed that there were people fueling these criminals; why not fish them out so that we can rest.

The Federal Government should take the necessary steps to end this daunting issue so that our schools will be free and the nation will protect its future leaders.

Usman Abdullahi Koli,

Bauchi.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…

[ICYMI] Lekki Shootings: Why We Lied About Our Presence — General Taiwo

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry probing the killings at Lekki Toll Gate, on Saturday resumed viewing of the 24hrs footage of the October 20, 2020 shooting of #EndSARS protesters by personnel of the Nigerian Army…

ICYMI: How We Carried Out The 1993 Nigerian Airways Hijack —Ogunderu

On Monday, October 25, 1993, in the heat of June 12 annulment agitations, four Nigerian youngsters, Richard Ajibola Ogunderu, Kabir Adenuga, Benneth Oluwadaisi and Kenny Razak-Lawal, did the unthinkable! They hijacked an Abuja-bound aircraft, the Nigerian Airways airbus A310, and diverted it to Niger Republic. How did they so it? Excerpts…

ICYMI: What North Will Not Accept About 2023 Presidency —Prof Mahuta, UDU Don And Kebbi Dev Foundation Chairman

Sahabi Danladi Mahuta, a community mobiliser and APC chieftain. Mahuta spoke to select journalists at the sidelines of an Islamic conference in Abuja recently. Excerpts…