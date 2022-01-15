Ondo records 32 cases of Lassa Fever, two death in one week

About 32 cases of Lassa Fever has been recorded in Ondo State with two death recorded within the last one week.

This was disclosed by the Special Adviser to the state governor on Health, Prof Francis Faduyile, who said the state has been experiencing an increase in the new wave of COVID-19 infection in the state.

Faduyile who said the Lassa Fever killed more people in the state than the dreaded COVID-19 said the only way to eradicate the deadly disease is to wipe off rodents from communities.

He said there has been increasing cases of the deadly Covid 19 virus with 343 active cases, but with low fatality.

While noting that one death has been recorded in Okitipupa, he said the government has embarked on contact tracing even as it is doing everything possible to contain the spread of the virus in the state.

Also speaking, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in the state, Mr Charles Titiloye said, the state government has outlawed the closure of markets, shops, business premises and restrictions on commercial activities in any part of the state without the prior approval of the state governor.

Titiloye said the government also place a ban on all mining activities in any part of the state particularly in government forest reserves with immediate effect, saying the closure of markets must be approved by the state government.

He said: “The Council observed the increase in closure of markets and restrictions on market activities in the state without following due process of law.

“Sometimes, shops and sales outlets are closed to customers by traditional rulers without notice to the public, thereby subjecting citizens to unnecessary hardship.

“The Council also noted there is need for a resolution to prescribe a procedure for modalities for closure of markets, business premises, restrictions to commercial activities in the state.

“Consequently, the Council resolved that the closure of markets, shops, business premises and restrictions on commercial activities should not take place in any part of the state without the prior approval of the Governor of the state.

“That the request for approval for such closure must be by application made through the Local Government Chairman of the affected area to the Governor of the state for approval”

He, however, said only the state governor can grant, modify or refuse such application, and that if such an application is granted, the governor shall issue Executive guidelines for the closure of the market which will be published in the media.

Also, Commissioner for Energy, Mine and Mineral Resources, Razaq Obe, said henceforth, no mining is permitted in the state without following necessary procedures. He also called on residents to always report any illegal activities in their areas to appropriate authorities.

The government which frowned at the increasing spate of illegal mining across the state, especially Igbara-Oke/Owena corridor, revealed that farmlands and cash crops are always destroyed by the illegal miners while carrying out their illegal activities.

“The state is saying from now on, no mining is permitted in the state if the procedures have not been followed. And no mining is permitted at all especially in government forest reserves without the permission of the necessary department, especially the Ministry of Energy, Mines and Mineral Resources.

“Obas, landowners are expected to liaise with the same Ministry before they grant consent to any in their territories. The Council directed that any place where illegal mining is permitted will have the C of O revoked. No equipment is expected to move on any land in this state without prior authorization.

“Council welcomes legitimate business owners and miners to come and prospect and exploit Ondo State, provided they adhere to all the procedures and extant laws including respect for people’s businesses, farmlands and cash crops in the state,” he said.

