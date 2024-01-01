The Ondo State Chief Judge, Justice Olusegun Odusola has sworn-in Mrs Yetunde Ajanaku-Makun as the new Chief Registrar for the State High Court.

Ajanaku-Makun’s appointment as the Chief Registrar of the state judiciary became necessary following the retirement of the former occupier of the office, Victoria Bob-Manuel.

Justice Odusola, during the inauguration, charged the new Court Registrar to bring positive and transformative changes that will lead orderliness in every sector of the judiciary

He congratulated Ajanaku-Makun on her appointment and urged her to be steadfast and carry her responsibilities without fear or favour.

The Chief Justice said, “As we know, the position of Chief Registrar is significant being the highest civil servant and accounting officer of the High Court.

“The position is one of great responsibility, demand, influence and resourcefulness. It is instrumental in ensuring a smooth and efficient functioning and operation of our courts.

“It plays a pivotal role in upholding the integrity of our legal system, promoting access to justice and maintaining the highest standards of ethical conduct.

“The holder of the office must therefore be one with proven integrity, forthrightness, wisdom, maturity and fear of God.

“Mrs. Yetunde Ajanaku-Makun meets these qualities. The Judicial Service Commission, after extensive interviews, found her worthy and believe that she is capable of holding the office.

“I want to believe that her leadership will bring about positive and transformative changes that will lead to orderliness in every sector of the judiciary.

“It is hoped that her time here as the Chief Registrar will be beneficial to the system and marked with integrity, wisdom and success.”

The new Court Registrar, Ajanaku-Makun, in her maiden speech, appreciated God and the Judicial Service Commission for finding her worthy of the new appointment and pledged to support the Chief Judge in his effort to improve staff welfare and reposition the State Judiciary.

She promised to join hands with the Chief Judge to bring positive changes and development to the judiciary.

According to her, “I know and understand the onerous task before me and I pledge to use all my strength and ability to live up to expectation and what is expected of me

“I am ready to work together with every one in the system and provide all necessary logistic, human capacity and operational support to maintain a strong, efficient and equitable judicial system in the state.

“I am also seeking the support of every judicial worker in my new role as the Chief Registrar to make Ondo state Judiciary one of the best in terms of justice delivery and so many other things.

“I will be ready to work with you to reposition, develop and to make Ondo state Judiciary as the pride of the South West region and Nigeria.”

Mrs. Ajanaku-Makun joined the Ondo State Judiciary as a Senior Magistrate in 2003 from where she rose through the ranks to Deputy Chief Registrar in 2013, till her present appointment.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE