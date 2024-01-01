In a move aimed at fostering national unity, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has appealed to key rivals in the last presidential election, such as Alhaji Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party among others, to put aside their differences and collaborate for the betterment of the country.

The President made this call during his 2024 New Year’s address to Nigerians on Monday.

According to him, the election is long over, and it is time to put aside political differences and unite under the one banner of Nigeria.

He said, “In this new year, let us resolve that as joint heirs to the Nigerian Commonwealth, we will work for the peace, progress, and stability of our country. I extend this call to my political opponents in the last election. The election is over. It’s time for all of us to work together for the sake of our country.”

The President also disclosed that he is not oblivious to the frustration of Nigerians due to the high cost of living, and rising inflation, among other issues, adding that his administration is doing everything possible to deliver on its ‘Renewed Hope’ mandate.

“I am well aware that for some time now, the conversations and debates have centered on the rising cost of living, high inflation which is now above 28%, and the unacceptable high underemployment rate.”

