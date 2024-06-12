Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has called on Nigerians to cherish and live by the tenets of democracy for the prosperity and progress of the nation.

Governor Sanwo-Olu gave this charge on Wednesday while speaking at an event to mark the 30th anniversary of the Epetedo Self Declaration and the 13th National Discourse, organised by the Coalition for a Better Nigeria, themed “Converting the Pain of the June 12 Election Annulment to the Gain of the Present Administration,” held at MKO Abiola House, Ikeja.

The governor, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, emphasised that Nigerians must uphold the country’s democracy and be democrats in all they do, pointing out that “democracy is not about force but conviction of ideas.”

“As a nation, we must cherish our democracy and be democrats in all we do. Besides, democracy is not about force but the conviction of ideas. So, it is not that my views must always win. It means we must debate it, we must talk about it, and we must come together to agree about it,” he said.

Sanwo-Olu also stated that public commentators must speak with the fear of God, be patriotic, love the country, and adhere to the tenets of democracy, which he said were essential qualities for good governance.

“It is important for the citizens to be patriotic and protect the integrity of the country in order not to destroy the legacy of our forefathers, who paid the ultimate price in gaining democracy, particularly the late Chief Moshood Kashimawo Abiola (MKO). It is important to respect our past heroes, especially those that are still living,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He, however, noted that Nigeria’s democracy had gained its roots and given room for freedom of speech, among other fundamental human rights, which had helped to create a conducive environment for economic growth, stability, and sustainable development.

The governor, while commenting on the implication of the June 12 event in Nigeria, stated that it had helped the citizenry to recognise that democracy should be cherished, adding that “those actors that stopped the process are not proud enough to explain what they did.”

This was just as he stressed the need to study history at school to enable the younger generations to appreciate heroes who fought for the country, both the living and the dead.

Earlier in his lecture titled “Impact of June 12 on the Democratic and Economic Development of Nigeria,” Comrade Debo Adeniran reiterated that the late Chief Abiola was a pillar of strength and hope for Nigerians and Africans, who paid the sacrifice for Nigeria’s freedom.

Adeniran described the late Abiola as a good man who served humanity, practiced a welfare agenda, and was an indiscriminate philanthropist all over the world, saying that this was what made Nigerians give him their vote to become the president “as they believed he would change the economic situation of the country to prosperity.”

In her welcome address, the first daughter of the late Bashorun Moshood Abiola, Mrs Lola Abiola-Edewor, thanked the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari for recognising June 12 and making it a democratic day and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his constant support of the family.

She equally commended the Lagos State government for its commitment to the date.

Abiola-Edewor stressed the need for Nigerians to be patient with the present administration, saying that the president meant well for the citizens, which can be seen in his policies and mantra, “the renewed hope.”

She, therefore, urged Nigerians to continue to support and pray for the leadership of the country to succeed, as, according to her and going by the popular saying, “Rome was not built in a day.”

“I can assure us all that those promises will come to pass because Asiwaju is a grassroots man and cares for everyone, particularly the masses,” she said.

