Ondo 2020: No alternative to Akeredolu ― Ife Oyedele

One of the aspirants of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Executive Director of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company Limited (NDPHC), Engr. Ife Oyedele, on Monday, said there is no alternative to the APC candidate, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Oyedele who stated this in Akure, Ondo state capital, while donating his campaign office to boost and ensure Akeredolu re-election as the governor of the state.

Ourself who maintained that Akerdolu remains the best option among his co-contestants in the forthcoming poll.

Oyedele who stepped for Akeredolu less than 24 hours to the party’s primary explained that the unity forum group was not desperate in removing the governor by all means, but said what the group was after was to ensure that whosoever would replace the governor in the forum must be a better candidate.

He, however, said since Unity Forum failed to get a better choice, it’s advisable as party loyalists to support and work for Akeredolu continuity.

He appealed to the electorate not to allow the state to return to the path of destruction which the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) put it for eight years.

He said, “apart from the fact that voting PDP will return us back to Egpyt, the party will also disrupt the peaceful rotation agreement in the state.

“PDP and other oppositions do not have any aim for good governance. They are parties without qualities. At the moment, Akeredolu remains the best option for us in the state.

“I appeal to all APC members, whatever may be your previous grievances, please forgive and forget and let’s come together to ensure we elect Akeredolu.”

The NDPHC Executive Director said he never negotiated for the position or given money before voluntarily stepping down from the race for Akeredolu.

The State APC Chairman, Engr. Ade Adetimehn, also said Akeredolu is the best material that everyone can be proud of in the state.

Akeredolu, while commending Oyedele, said he was not surprised when he announced his intention to step down for him, stressing that his relationship with the APC stalwart was beyond politics.

Akeredolu, who predicted a landslide victory for the party in the forthcoming governorship election said the coming together of all the political gladiators in the APC signified victory and success for the party in the election.

“Ambition is good. There is nothing wrong for someone to have ambition, but we must always push our ambitions to an extent that will not destroy our party.

“Prior to the primary election, a lot of dust was raised, but the most important thing is that the dust has settled. We are now a formidable force in Ondo State APC.

“With gladiators in APC like Chief Olusola Oke, Segun Abraham, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, Ife Oyedele, Anifowose and others, no party can challenge APC in the state.” the governor said

