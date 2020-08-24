Court remands seven suspects over invasion of Edo House of Assembly

Seven suspected thugs who allegedly invaded the premises of the Edo State House of Assembly on August 6 were yesterday remanded in police custody by a Benin High Court presided over by Justice Efe Ikponmwonba.

The suspects are Wilfred Ogbewe,52, Igbinobono Collins,26, Salami Osayomore,25, Odion Osayande,23, Morgan Uwanboe,47, Ifeoluwa Oladele,36, and Agbonrere Festus,25.

The suspected hoodlums were said to have invaded the Assembly complex in downtown Benin during the struggle for the control of the edifice between Speaker Frank Okiye and six other People’s Democratic Party (PDP) members loyal to Governor Godwin Obaseki and the 17 All Progressives Congress (APC) who met a day before at a secret rendezvous to elect Victor Edoror as the speaker.

The seven suspects were docked for constituting themselves in a manner likely to cause a breach of peace for the purpose of attacking workers who had resumed duty in the early morning of that fateful day.

Justice Ikponmwonba ordered the police prosecuting counsel, Mr Akomen Adaghe to remand the suspects in the police custody till September 3 when plea (arraignment) would be taken, after the originating motion scheduled for tomorrow, Aug. 25.

Counsel to the suspects, Mr Mattias Obayuwana had informed the court of an enrolment order directed by the Inspector General of Police, adding that the accused were scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, August 25, for hearing and not today (Monday) August 24.

Obayuwana said he was shocked that the prosecuting counsel brought the suspects to court.

However, Adaghe said he was not aware of such order, but appealed to the court for the suspects to be remanded.

Justice Ikponmwonba, who also agreed with suspects counsel, adjourned the sitting to August 25 for originating motion with respect of the enforcement of Fundamental Human Rights.

She, however, ordered that the suspects should not be brought along to court, adding that the court does not need the unnecessary attention that the presence of the suspects has generated.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE