FG releases N14.92bn for accrued right Contributory Pension Scheme

The Federal Government says it has release N14.92 billion for the payment of accrued rights for retirees under the Contributory Pension Scheme.

The National Pension Commission Head of Corporate Communication, Mr Peter Aghahowa, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

The amount according to the statement will cover four months arrears.

ALSO READ: Court remands seven suspects over invasion of Edo House of Assembly

He said that the accrued pension rights represents an employee’s benefits for the past years of service up to June 2004, when the Pension Reform Act that birthed the CPS, came into effect.

Aghahowa said that the Commission commend the efforts of the federal government for ensuring that the accrued rights arrears were cleared.

He also thanked the affected retirees of the Treasury-Funded Agencies for their patience.

NAN

