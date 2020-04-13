Ondo 2020: Akeredolu distances self from Ondo APC crisis

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has distanced himself from the crisis rocking the Unity Forum of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Governor Akeredolu said he is more focused on delivering good governance to the people of the state rather than dissipating his energy in sponsoring crisis within the party.

The crisis erupted within the Unity forum group of the party, with members of the group vowing to oust governor Akeredolu, but some foot soldiers of the group had last week alleged the leadership of the group of collecting money from a particular aspirant.

However, Akeredolu said there was no way any of his proxies would be sponsoring crisis in the Unity Forum without his knowledge, saying the activities of the members of the Forum had been weakening the party rather than strengthening it.

According to the governor, he is a politician that does not undermine anybody but allowed things to take a natural course and prepared to go into party primaries with any of the aspirants from the unity forum, saying he had defeated all of them even before the contest.

Speaking through his Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Akeredolu said the lesson from what is happening in the Unity Forum is that “there is a limit to the speed of lie. Every lie has an expiry date. The limit of every lie is truth and conscience.”

Akeredolu also cautioned against using the present COVID-19 pandemic as a political weapon because the APC did not manufacture it and it does not differentiate between APC and PDP member.

According to him, “There is none among those governorship aspirants that the governor had not had a personal encounter with in terms of conflicting relationship but they will always come together as leaders of the party and they will settle.

“We have an Olusola Oke there, we have Ife Oyedele, Segun Abraham, Boroffice. Who amongst them will now make himself available to be used? In any case, they all know that the most unexpected person to strike a deal within that manner is Akeredolu because he won’t have time for that.

“So, these are stories that are being concocted and sponsored by people who are already losing out at the other end so that they will have some credible safe landing amongst themselves.

About 12 members of the unity forum group have declared interest to run for the Ondo governorship race.

