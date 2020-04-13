Suspected herdsmen allegedly behead two men in Benue

Suspected herdsmen have killed two young men in Agatu Local Government Area of Benue State.

In a renewed attack launched by the suspected herdsmen, the two people were said to have been beheaded and their heads taken away.

An uncle to one of those beheaded, Mr Oyaje Sule, told Tribune Online that his nephew, identified as Oche Alaade, and friend were allegedly beheaded by the suspected herdsmen

According to Sule, the two men who lived in Obagaji had gone to Ologba but were attacked and beheaded while on their way back to Obagaji.

“The incident happened this morning. One of those beheaded was my nephew. The two young men who lived in Obagaji had gone to Ologba and on their way back, they were attacked by the suspected herdsmen who beheaded them.

“The two young men have been buried without their head because the herdsmen went away with their heads.

“About a week ago, two people were also attacked by suspected herdsmen who are still in the clinic receiving treatment.

Former Supervisory Councillor in the local government, John Ikulono, also confirmed the report.

He said that as soon as he got the report, he informed the local government chairman who he said had gone to the area.

The state command’s Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene, told Tribune Online that said she was yet to get the report of the incident.