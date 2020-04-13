COVID-19: Lagos discharges 6 more patients, total now 61

Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday announced that six more patients of deadly coronavirus have been discharged, saying the newly discharged persons comprising one female and five males, were let to go and reunite with the society, having fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

The governor made the disclosure while giving an update of the state government battle with the pandemic, saying all the patients were from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital (IDH) in Yaba area of Lagos.

He added that the freshly discharged patients bring the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from the state government facilities to 61.

“Good people of Lagos, I have more great news from our isolation facilities. Today, 6 more persons; 1 female and 5 males have been discharged to join the society.

“The patients; all from the Mainland Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba, have fully recovered and tested negative twice consecutively to COVID-19.

“This brings the number of patients successfully managed and discharged from our facilities to 61,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor described the latest feat as “significant and indicative of our will power to triumph in this war against the lethal COVID19,” vowing that his government won’t be deterred or relent until victory was achieved.

He expressed his appreciation to the all Lagosians for their perseverance and patience at this critical time, expressing hope that the sacrifice would not be in vain.

“I thank you all for your continued perseverance and patience, especially at this critical time. This sacrifice of ours, I am most certain will not be in vain,” the governor said.

